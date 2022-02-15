Raygun Appoints Eliza Clulow New VP Of Growth

Eliza Clulow

Award-winning New Zealand software company Raygun, has announced the leadership appointment of the highly-accredited Eliza Clulow (previously Dawes), as the new VP of Growth.

The appointment of Clulow aims to propel the globally-recognised software error and performance monitoring solution further forward in its international expansion, maintaining Raygun’s commitment to developers having the best of breed tools at work.

Raygun, named Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution at the 2020 Hi Tech Awards, monitors software errors and performance to help their clients deliver flawless digital experiences, serving leading global brands such as Coca-Cola, Domino's Pizza, Microsoft and Samsung.

Clulow, based in Australia in the newly-appointed global role, joins Raygun from Microsoft’s Github, where as the Director of APAC Marketing, Clulow and her team achieved 70% year-on-year growth, and were behind Github’s successful launches into the world’s two largest markets, India and The Greater China Region.

Welcoming the appointment, Raygun CEO, John-Daniel Trask says Clulow’s credentials make her an ideal fit to assist Raygun in launching its global growth strategy, where she will lead the Sales, Marketing and Channel Partner functions.

“Eliza brings first-hand experience in building high growth teams, as well as a deep understanding of the software development market with her time at GitHub and Rackspace. We’re excited to have her join the Raygun Leadership Team for our next stage of growth,” says John-Daniel Trask, CEO of Raygun.

Clulow brings an array of entrepreneurial and strategic skills as well as a proven track-record in development and implementation of effective marketing strategies.

From an apprentice-chef to a personal trainer, Clulow founded Australia-wide wellness business, 6WC, before venturing into the software industry, where she now describes herself as a ‘customer-focussed disruptor, passionate about best in breed technology and tooling.

“I’m hugely passionate about providing developers, and the enterprises they work for, best in breed tooling. Raygun does just that - providing developers real time insights and enterprises visibility into their code quality, allowing them to move faster, more efficiently,” says Clulow.

“I am thrilled to be joining Raygun, one the most exciting APAC founded tech companies. After collaborating with Raygun in my role of Director APAC Marketing at GitHub I was struck by the company culture and particularly interested in the opportunity to scale an APAC company to a global audience,” says Eliza Clulow, VP of Growth, Raygun.

Over 100,000 developers use Raygun in more than 120 countries, helping software teams monitor over 50 billion errors to give their customers a better digital experience.

