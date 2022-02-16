Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Accenture Positioned As A Leader In Cybersecurity Consulting Providers In Asia Pacific

Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Accenture

SINGAPORE; February 16, 2022 -- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been positioned as a leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Consulting Providers In Asia Pacific, Q4 2021” report. According to the report, Accenture received the top score in the strategy and market presence (tied) categories.

The report noted that Accenture has exceptional tech-driven offerings that meet local market needs. Accenture also dominates with exceptional technology-driven IP, such as its identity solutions. Forrester found that Accenture has a demonstrated ability to create services such as the Ransomware Recovery Playbook, which was immediately relevant to the Asia Pacific market and could be creatively priced.

The Forrester report also noted that Accenture was the only firm in the evaluation to demonstrate a best-in-class approach to pricing, where half of its projects were priced based on outcomes, risk-sharing, assets, and other differentiated pricing models. Accenture was also able to fulfill its differentiated purpose to deliver on the promise of technology with its R&D investments, patents, and security labs. The report also stated that Accenture’s compelling service improvement roadmap showcased a continued willingness and ability to bet big on technologies, focusing on threat intelligence, identity, and the security of operating technology and industrial control systems.

James Nunn-Price, senior managing director for Accenture Security, Growth Markets, said: “We are focused on helping clients navigate the changing threat landscape post-pandemic. To be recognised as a leader is, in our opinion, testament to our commitment to cybersecurity excellence. We will continue to enable our clients to achieve a more resilient security posture and help them keep ahead of ever evolving cyberthreats.”

According to Forrester, customer references praised the quality of the talent and knowledge that Accenture offers, and the firm ticked all the boxes relating to attracting and retaining talent. Forrester recommended Accenture for organisations that want to use service-enabled technology to solve their security problems.

The Forrester report evaluated Accenture alongside 9 other cybersecurity consulting providers in the Asia Pacific region. Vendors were assessed against 22 criteria, which were grouped into three high-level categories. These categories included current offering, strategy and market presence.

The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Consulting Providers In Asia Pacific, Q4 2021 can be found here.

About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialised skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centres. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.
 

Accenture Security is a leading provider of end-to-end cybersecurity services, including advanced cyber defense, applied cybersecurity solutions and managed security operations. We bring security innovation, coupled with global scale and a worldwide delivery capability through our network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Helped by our team of highly skilled professionals, we enable clients to innovate safely, build cyber resilience and grow with confidence. Follow us @AccentureSecure on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit us at accenture.com/security.

