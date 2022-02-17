Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Forter Announces Smart Payments Offering To Help Businesses Increase Digital Commerce Conversion Rates And Revenue

Thursday, 17 February 2022, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Forter

Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today launched Smart Payments, a new offering designed to increase digital commerce conversion rates and revenue. The offering optimises the use of 3D Secure (3DS) to meet Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) and local compliance requirements and reduces friction in the payment process. Smart Payments executes 3DS only when additional validation is needed. Smart Payments simplifies compliance with government regulations including Payment Services Directive Two (PSD2) in the European Economic Area (EEA).

Digital commerce continues to grow rapidly, surpassing $8.7 trillion in transactions in 2021, yet businesses may not be fully realising their revenue opportunity. Gaps in decisioning across the digital commerce funnel negatively impact conversion rates, leave revenue on the table, and alienate legitimate customers whose transactions are falsely declined.

In order to mitigate the risk of fraud, merchants and regulatory agencies are pushing for SCA, which requires consumers to provide pins or passwords, validate their identity via a device, a fingerprint or other means. These steps add friction to digital commerce and increase cart abandonment. Forter research indicates that 18% of U.S. shoppers have abandoned a transaction because the process was too long and complex.

Forter Smart Payments applies the company’s Identity Graph and machine learning to make informed 3DS recommendations. Forter can even execute the 3DS authentication if required by a business. Forter ensures that a transaction is routed for SCA only when necessary, reducing friction for the vast majority of consumers and maintaining PSD2 compliance for merchants doing business in the EEA. In addition, Forter Smart Payments provides visibility into 3DS recommendations, failure and conversion rates and business impact.

The requirement for SCA is even more pronounced for businesses that are based in or transacting in the EEA. These businesses are subject to a specific regulation—PSD2—that requires SCA before a transaction can be completed. Forter is the PSD2 solution company, using advanced technology to capitalize on exemptions, minimize the portion of transactions routed for authentication and maximize approval rates.

“We have successfully partnered with Forter for several years to reduce digital commerce fraud and abuse. When they showed us how they could also increase conversion rates while complying with PSD2, we moved forward,” said Siân Woods, Global Head of Security Operations & Fraud at ASOS. “The results were immediate—we are able to reclaim revenue that otherwise would have been lost to abandoned purchase processes. Smart Payments is a game changer for our business.”

“Forter is committed to driving business outcomes for our customers. Understanding that regulations like PSD2 were complicating their conversion process, we have brought new intelligence to 3DS authentication,” said Michael Reitblat, CEO of Forter. “Smart Payments replaces dated processes and ‘dumb’ 3DS applied to every transaction, with a solution that delivers a streamlined experience to the vast majority of consumers and more revenue for our customers.”

Businesses can also apply Forter’s unique intelligence to route transactions to processors so as to maximize approval rates. They can also use Smart Payments to automatically recover a portion of lost transactions by resolving the declines of legitimate users.

To learn more about Forter Smart Payments, please visit forter.com/smart-payments

About Forter

Forter is the Trust Platform for digital commerce. With Forter, enterprises generate more revenue and reduce losses to fraud and abuse by making accurate and real-time decisions about every digital interaction.

Forter was founded on the insight that it’s not about what is being purchased, nor where, but who is behind the interaction. As a result, Forter continues to expand its global customer network— processing more than $250 billion in gross merchandise value per year. As the company grows, its customers benefit further; a fraudster detected by one customer is instantly recognizable to all Forter customers. Only automation can facilitate the speed, scale, and accuracy needed to approve more transactions, block more fraud attempts, and deliver better customer experiences.

Forter is entrusted by digital commerce leaders across industries, including Nordstrom, Sephora, Instacart, Adobe, Priceline, and more. These businesses are committed to ensuring that everyone who visits their sites gets the experience they deserve.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Forter on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



TIA: Tourism Businesses Suffering Under Red Setting – Toughest Trading Conditions Yet
Tourism and hospitality operators are facing their toughest trading conditions since the beginning of the pandemic and desperately need financial support to survive, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says... More>>



NZUS: Country Of Origin Information Soon To Be Mandatory For Fresh And Thawed Foods
NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small welcomes the confirmation that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to the United States in May... More>>


Statistics: Highest Monthly Food Price Increase In Five Years
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>


Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>

Skellerup: Reports Record 1H22 Earnings And Provides FY22 Earnings Guidance
Skellerup announced today a record unaudited net profit after tax (NPAT) of $23.2 million for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and provided full year NPAT guidance of $44 to $47 million... More>>


Fletcher Building: Announces FY22 Half Year Results And 18cps Interim Dividend
Fletcher Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor said: “With improved operational performance and cost disciplines now embedded across the business, we were able to deliver a strong HY22 performance... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 