Running Bare Adopts EStar ECommerce To Integrate Store Network

eStar, a Gartner recognised software company, has implemented a new eCommerce solution for Australia’s original activewear brand, Running Bare. This supports a growth strategy to better integrate Running Bare’s store network, and online business, while countering the continued uncertainty created by the pandemic.

The eStar hosted and managed eCommerce solution is designed to drive additional sales while enhancing the overall brand experience for customers.

Yolanda Powell, Running Bare’s Creative Director and Co-owner, says “eStar understands fashion and apparel retailing and their expertise will help us scale our business to meet some ambitious growth goals. The new eCommerce solution will allow us to leverage our store network to fulfil orders, enhancing the overall brand experience.”

The solution also offers family-owned Running Bare greater flexibility during the uncertainty of the pandemic which impacts on retail supplies and staffing levels.

Alison Crosbie, Head of Growth at eStar, says “The nature of online sales in fashion and apparel is changing, with consumers making more frequent purchases. Brands need eCommerce solutions that can enhance both the customer experience and drive back-end fulfilment efficiencies to meet their growth targets.”

About Running Bare

Established in 1983 in Bondi, Sydney, and owned by the Powell family, Running Bare is Australia’s first Activewear brand and exports to over 50 countries. More information can be found here https://www.runningbare.com.au/running-bare/about-us

About eStar

eStar is Australasia’s leading specialist eCommerce solutions provider, delivering outstanding experiences with some of the region’s best brands, through a combination of thought leadership, user experience, development, design and partners. To learn more, visit https://www.estaronline.com/

