Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

600 Border Exceptions Now Available For Tech Workers

Friday, 18 February 2022, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Make Lemonade

The process to apply for 600 border exceptions for tech workers is now underway and businesses can apply for an industry nomination through NZTech or IT Professionals NZ, the leading tech industry groups.

New Zealand is desperate for top experienced tech staff globally and this system will boost the New Zealand economy at a time it desperately needs it.

These roles are critical to accelerate access to much needed skills by the fast growing New Zealand tech sector and businesses across the economy, NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says.

The border exception is available for specific roles that are in the highest demand, including software developers, security specialists, ICT managers and multimedia specialists.

There are multiple sub-roles or job titles that fall within these broader role categories and more information can be found on the nomination application page, Muller says.

Given the need to balance immigration and domestic skills development, employers seeking industry nomination are expected to be engaged in a programme to support domestic skills development and are working together as a member of a relevant industry body, IT Professionals chief executive Paul Matthews says.

“It is important that the industry demonstrates it is serious about ensuring a growing pipeline of local talent into the sector alongside immigration.”

Companies wishing to bring workers in, the role being offered and the worker must meet certain requirements and industry expectations which are detailed in the nomination guide, available at https://itp.nz/immigration.

Organisations wishing to apply for a border exception must check the eligibility of the role – is it an approved role and does it meet minimum salary requirements. The company then applies for an Industry Nomination which will be checked and validated by the team at IT Professionals NZ.

If the application meets the requirements and expectations, the company will receive an industry nomination which will then be placed on an approved nomination list that will be provided to Immigration NZ.

The nominated employer then completes a request for travel with Immigration NZ. If the request is approved, Immigration NZ will issue an invitation to apply and the worker will be eligible to apply for the critical purpose visitor visa to come and work in New Zealand through the other critical worker border exception.

Importantly, successful applicants through this pathway are currently eligible to apply for the 2021 Resident Visa if they are in the country and submit an application before 31 July 2022. Details on eligibility for the 2021 Resident Visa are available here: https://www.immigration.govt.nz/new-zealand-visas/already-have-a-visa/one-off-residence-visa/2021-resident-visa-eligibility

More details, a guide explaining the process, and the nomination application process itself can be found at https://itp.nz/immigration

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



TIA: Tourism Businesses Suffering Under Red Setting – Toughest Trading Conditions Yet
Tourism and hospitality operators are facing their toughest trading conditions since the beginning of the pandemic and desperately need financial support to survive, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says... More>>



NZUS: Country Of Origin Information Soon To Be Mandatory For Fresh And Thawed Foods
NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small welcomes the confirmation that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to the United States in May... More>>


Statistics: Highest Monthly Food Price Increase In Five Years
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>


Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>

Skellerup: Reports Record 1H22 Earnings And Provides FY22 Earnings Guidance
Skellerup announced today a record unaudited net profit after tax (NPAT) of $23.2 million for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and provided full year NPAT guidance of $44 to $47 million... More>>


Fletcher Building: Announces FY22 Half Year Results And 18cps Interim Dividend
Fletcher Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor said: “With improved operational performance and cost disciplines now embedded across the business, we were able to deliver a strong HY22 performance... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 