Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named New Zealand Car Of The Year

18 February 2022 – The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been awarded the New Zealand Car of the Year – the most prestigious and longest running award in the country.

The New Zealand Car of the Year is selected by members of the New Zealand Motoring Writers’ Guild, the professional body for motoring journalists from around the country. The Guild’s two-dozen voting members test the vehicles in their home environment – important for providing a ‘real world’ result.

"The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is very deserving of the New Zealand Car of the Year,” says Richard Edwards, NZ Motoring Writers’ Guild President. “It is truly mould-breaking, without sacrificing efficiency, practicality or attractiveness. It is an all-around intriguing car before you consider its exceptional all-electric drivetrain."

“IONIQ 5 receiving this award in such a highly competitive environment is immensely rewarding”, says Hyundai New Zealand General Manager, Chris Blair. “We’re fortunate that Hyundai Motor Company has succeeded in creating an exceptional vehicle that stands out among its competitors both globally and locally.”

This latest prestigious industry honour is further evidence that Hyundai’s sustainable mobility vision is being realised, with Hyundai becoming recognised leaders in this field.

“The IONIQ 5’s eco-friendly interior, coupled with zero emissions, demonstrates Hyundai’s commitment towards leading the way in sustainable motoring,” adds Mr Blair.

The IONIQ 5 is the first model to be built on Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which delivers faster charging times, increased driving range, enhanced handling, and superior interior space.

It was launched in 2021 and was also the first model in the company’s IONIQ dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) line-up brand, proving popular with Kiwis even before it arrived on New Zealand shores, with the most pre-orders and enquiry received for a Hyundai model ever.

“This model represents the new era of electric vehicles for our brand. It’s the first model to be released under the IONIQ brand line-up. If this announcement is anything to go by then we’re in for a real treat when IONIQ 6 and 7 reaches our shores in the next 12 to 18 months,” adds Blair.

The IONIQ 5 range in New Zealand is available with six models, and two battery size options. Starting with a 58kWh RWD variant and a 72.6kWh variant in either RWD or AWD.

The fundamental concept behind the IONIQ line-up is sustainability, and that’s where work on the IONIQ 5 began. The IONIQ 5 introduces new colours that are inspired by nature, and several eco-friendly materials from basic lining to top trim. This level of commitment towards more sustainable motoring was what impressed voting member and Otago Daily Times motoring writer David Thomson.

“It’s visual appeal and EV motoring credentials are strong, it’s easy to overlook its wider contribution to a more sustainable motoring future, most notably in the use of eco-friendly materials. These include bio-paints, the use of recycled plastics in the seat material, and by-products from sugar cane production for the roof headliner, carpet and seats.”

The latest accolade follows on from the strikingly styled Hyundai electric model’s AA DRIVEN NZ Car of the Year – Luxury category, and DriveLife Eco Warrior of the Year and Best Gadget of the Year with the solar panel roof. These awards provide further recognition of the exceptional appeal of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 for drivers.

The model has proven equally adept at winning over critics globally. Over the past year, the IONIQ 5 has been named 2022 German Car of the Year, Best Car of the Year 2021/2022, Car of the Year by Auto Express, Best Company Car and Best Family Electric Car by Carbuyer and Motoring Innovation of the Year by News UK, and 2021 carsales Car of the Year in Australia plus many more.

The IONIQ 5 is available under the government's 'Clean Car' scheme, with its entry-level variant eligible for an $8,650 rebate. To explore the IONIQ 5 range visit hyundai.co.nz

