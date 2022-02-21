Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ripe Festival Creates Virtual Event After Wine And Food Festival Cancelled Due To Covid Restrictions

Monday, 21 February 2022, 5:46 pm
Press Release: Ripe Food and Wine Festival

Wine lovers from across the country can now take part in Ripe, Wanaka’s Wine & Food Festival, sampling wines from seven Central Otago wineries virtually from the comfort of their living room.

Believed to be the first dedicated virtual tasting of Central Otago wines in NZ, the idea came about as the wine and food festival planned for over 2000 people in March could not go ahead under current Red light restrictions

There will be seven of Central Otago’s finest wineries presenting two wines each in an afternoon made for wine lovers. The winemakers will be joined by sommelier Candice Chow from Raymond Chan Wine Reviews to assist in showcasing each outstanding wine on offer.

Vineyards featured include Akarua, Gibbston Valley, Mount Michael, Maori Point, Maude, Misha’s Vineyard and Quartz Reef Wines.

Ripe director, Nathan White, said: “We’re hoping everyone’s still got the original festival date in their diary and will embrace the idea of going virtual by hosting their very own watch party with friends. It’s a great way to spend an afternoon, sharing great Central Otago wine together.”

“If you can’t come to Ripe, we’ll bring Ripe to you,” adds Nathan. “We’re encouraging people to host their own mini wine festivals and there will be deals and giveaways throughout the event”.

Access to the event is for those who purchase any of the wines being presented from www.ripewineco.nz before March 14. Once purchased, guests will receive a unique code to access the Ripe Virtual Tasting.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 19, 2pm - 4:30pm, the same day the live event was due to take place.

The initiative is the first of many virtual tastings planned for 2022 as part of the Ripe Wine CO offering. The festival’s sister brand, Ripe Wine Co offers wines from a large range of the Ripe exhibitors, and more, and is New Zealand’s only dedicated supplier of only Central Otago Wines.

The Ripe Festival tasting full line-up is:

2:00 - 2:05 Welcome and introduction to hosts

2:05 - 2:25 Akarua

2:25 - 2:45 Gibbston Valley

2:45 - 3:05 Maori Point

3:05 - 3:25 Maude

3:25 - 3:45 Misha’s Vineyard

3:45 - 4:05 Mount Michael

4:05 - 4:25 Quartz Reef

4:25 - 4:30 Cheers

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Ripe Food and Wine Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


NZ Post: Announces A Half Year Result Of $60 Million Profit
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>



TIA: Tourism Businesses Suffering Under Red Setting – Toughest Trading Conditions Yet
Tourism and hospitality operators are facing their toughest trading conditions since the beginning of the pandemic and desperately need financial support to survive, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says... More>>



NZUS: Country Of Origin Information Soon To Be Mandatory For Fresh And Thawed Foods
NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small welcomes the confirmation that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to the United States in May... More>>


Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>

Skellerup: Reports Record 1H22 Earnings And Provides FY22 Earnings Guidance
Skellerup announced today a record unaudited net profit after tax (NPAT) of $23.2 million for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and provided full year NPAT guidance of $44 to $47 million... More>>


Fletcher Building: Announces FY22 Half Year Results And 18cps Interim Dividend
Fletcher Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor said: “With improved operational performance and cost disciplines now embedded across the business, we were able to deliver a strong HY22 performance... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 