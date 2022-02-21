Ripe Festival Creates Virtual Event After Wine And Food Festival Cancelled Due To Covid Restrictions

Wine lovers from across the country can now take part in Ripe, Wanaka’s Wine & Food Festival, sampling wines from seven Central Otago wineries virtually from the comfort of their living room.

Believed to be the first dedicated virtual tasting of Central Otago wines in NZ, the idea came about as the wine and food festival planned for over 2000 people in March could not go ahead under current Red light restrictions

There will be seven of Central Otago’s finest wineries presenting two wines each in an afternoon made for wine lovers. The winemakers will be joined by sommelier Candice Chow from Raymond Chan Wine Reviews to assist in showcasing each outstanding wine on offer.

Vineyards featured include Akarua, Gibbston Valley, Mount Michael, Maori Point, Maude, Misha’s Vineyard and Quartz Reef Wines.

Ripe director, Nathan White, said: “We’re hoping everyone’s still got the original festival date in their diary and will embrace the idea of going virtual by hosting their very own watch party with friends. It’s a great way to spend an afternoon, sharing great Central Otago wine together.”

“If you can’t come to Ripe, we’ll bring Ripe to you,” adds Nathan. “We’re encouraging people to host their own mini wine festivals and there will be deals and giveaways throughout the event”.

Access to the event is for those who purchase any of the wines being presented from www.ripewineco.nz before March 14. Once purchased, guests will receive a unique code to access the Ripe Virtual Tasting.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 19, 2pm - 4:30pm, the same day the live event was due to take place.

The initiative is the first of many virtual tastings planned for 2022 as part of the Ripe Wine CO offering. The festival’s sister brand, Ripe Wine Co offers wines from a large range of the Ripe exhibitors, and more, and is New Zealand’s only dedicated supplier of only Central Otago Wines.

The Ripe Festival tasting full line-up is:

2:00 - 2:05 Welcome and introduction to hosts

2:05 - 2:25 Akarua

2:25 - 2:45 Gibbston Valley

2:45 - 3:05 Maori Point

3:05 - 3:25 Maude

3:25 - 3:45 Misha’s Vineyard

3:45 - 4:05 Mount Michael

4:05 - 4:25 Quartz Reef

4:25 - 4:30 Cheers

© Scoop Media

