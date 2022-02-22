hoo Complete Partnership With STAAH Providing Hoteliers The Access To Dynamic Pricing And World Beating Commission Rates

hoo has joined the STAAH family of 250+ integrated channels giving Hotel providers access to truly dynamic pricing and world-beating commission rates.

STAAH has partnered with hoo – an innovative new dot-com that is putting hotels first. hoo are disrupting the online booking market with a proposition that delivers better rates for guests, whilst increasing profit and occupancy for hotels. This unique win-win proposition is made possible through their automated negotiation system that allows hotels to implement dynamic pricing and unique booking incentives without breaching rate parity agreements. Importantly, hoo only charge a flat commission on bookings of 5% to ensure hotel operators have the opportunity to provide compelling rates and experiences whilst still receiving more revenue per booking compared to a traditional OTA.

With a mission to “change the way Hotels are booked online for the better”, hoo is focused on creating an experience, rather than a transaction led platform that puts the guest and hotels back in control with its fair and fun approach, that bakes in loyalty from the first booking.

Although a new player in the market, hoo has already secured an integrated connected partnership with Google Hotels and is currently building out global inventory. Their ambitious team has raised significant investment to power their growth and they are here to disrupt the online booking sector for the better.

With consumers wanting variety, hoo believe a fairer platform needs to exist to enable the two parties to come together in order to broker this experience. With world-leading technology and dynamic pricing technology, hoo have built a platform that looks to positively disrupt the OTA space and be a friendly face to accommodation suppliers around the world.

Through this integration, hotels can distribute their real-time rates and availability to the justhooit.com platform via the STAAH channel manager, and enjoy all the benefits hoo has to offer. The platform is a powerful and equitable alternative for hotels to sell their rooms in the manner they want to, without the overheads usually associated with online booking platforms.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Adrian Murdock, co-founder of hoo said,

“We are delighted to have STAAH connected as a channel partner. We welcome their Hotels from across the world to join us on our mission to change booking hotels online for the better. We built this platform with the aim of making online bookings fair and equitable. We want to bring our toolset to more and more hotel operators, and integrating with STAAH is an important step in expanding our reach further.”

The integration is valid globally and properties of all sizes from around the world can make use of the platform completely free of charge – there are no listing fees or contracts. The only cost to the property is a small 5% commission fee which is paid on each booking enabling fair rates and hotels the ability to flex room prices whilst increasing profit.

“We are glad to partner with hoo, providing our partner properties a new channel with innovative features to market their rates & availability and maximising their profits. hoo’s automated negotiation system and STAAH’s distribution technology is going to help accommodation providers drive more bookings and increase revenue,” says Tarun Joukani, Commercial Director – STAAH. “

To connect to this channel sign up here

If you are already connected to hoo reach out to the STAAH Partner Service team to get your rooms mapped to this channel.

About hoo

hoo is a UK based travel tech company with headquarters in London, England. They have built a platform to make booking a hotel better, fairer and cheaper, without either the hotel or the traveller having to do the legwork. Their unique booking platform brings hotels and travellers together to reach a deal that works for both sides, and allows customers to make an online offer direct to a hotel.

How it works:

– Find your dream location and hotel

– Make an offer on your room or book it straight away

– Land your dream deal

– No fuss, no haggling, no awkward conversations. Make new discoveries. Just hoo it.

They provide 24/7/365 support and service to our accommodation providers around the world.

For further information, please visit here Alternatively check out this video – How hoo works for hotels.

About STAAH

STAAH Ltd. is a New Zealand-based technology company that specializes in innovative cloud-based solutions that simplify hospitality operations and open a world of online commerce for accommodation providers of all types. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, an industry pioneer, STAAH’s technology suite comprises channel management, direct bookings, online reviews management and gift voucher management system.

Our passionate and diverse team is based across New Zealand, Australia, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and UK providing support and service to our network of more than 10,000 accommodation partners in more than 90 countries worldwide.

STAAH is a New Zealand FernMark Licensee. Our quest for delivering high-quality solutions that deliver results is recognised by our industry partners such as Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia & Agoda.

