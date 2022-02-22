Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

'The Highlands' Site Goes Up For Sale With Plans For 62-home Subdivision In Fast-growing Richmond

Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 4:16 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

A large greenfield development site, poised to yield dozens of homes with sweeping sea views, has been placed on the market for sale in Richmond.

Positioned on north-facing slopes immediately to the east of the fast-growing Tasman town, the more than eight-hectare freehold site is resource consented for a 62-lot residential subdivision in an area of high housing demand.

Known as The Highlands, the planned subdivision at Highland Drive is fully consented and is expected to be a highly desirable residential area when completed.

The property at Highland Drive, Richmond, is being marketed for a deadline sale closing on Friday 18 March (unless sold prior) by Gill Ireland of Bayleys Nelson.

Ireland says that at approximately 8.19 hectares The Highlands represents one of the most significant residential development offerings the area has seen in recent years, at a time of significant growth in housing demand.

With an estimated 40,000 population in the area and an increase of more than a third in Richmond’s population since 2013 there has been significant pressure on the existing supply of housing.

“The Highlands is a large-scale development, with an existing section plan providing for 62 lots, each with its own level building platform.

“The sections are elevated with the majority facing north, ensuring all-day sun and striking views across the region and over Tasman Bay,” Ireland explains.

Through the sale process the vendor will continue with the Geotech and engineering planning requirements, says Ireland. Details will be available to interested parties on settlement.

The land for sale lies on a slope overlooking Richmond’s eastern fringe where the subdivision will be accessed via an extension of Highland Drive.

“This will position new homes within easy reach of Richmond’s burgeoning CBD amenities – including a PAK'nSAVE and brand-new Countdown supermarket – as well as schools such as Waimea College, Garin College, Richmond School and Henley Primary School.

“With Stoke, Tahunanui, Nelson city and the airport all within a convenient commute, homes at The Highlands are sure to appeal to both families and professionals – including those relocating from larger centres to capitalise on the region’s enviable lifestyle and climate,” says Ireland.

