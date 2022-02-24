Announcing Recorded Music New Zealand’s New CEO Jo Oliver

The Recorded Music New Zealand Board is pleased to announce Jo Oliver as the organisation’s new CEO, following the departure of longstanding CEO Damian Vaughan.

In her most recent role as General Counsel and Government Affairs at Recorded Music New Zealand, Jo has lead pan-industry initiatives including the music industry response to the government’s review of copyright law, and the creation of action group SoundCheck Aotearoa whose mission is to foster a safe and inclusive culture for the music community.

Prior to this, Jo spent over a decade as General Counsel at IFPI, the organisation which represents the recording industry globally, leading a variety of strategic legal and policy projects. She has also worked at law firms in NZ, Australia the UK and US.

Chairperson of the Recorded Music NZ Board Chris Caddick says he is delighted that Jo has agreed to become the new CEO.

“With her background in the international music industry and her understanding of the challenges ahead in the local marketplace, Jo was the ideal choice for the role.”

“In Jo’s four years with Recorded Music New Zealand, she has made an outstanding contribution across all aspects of our success. We are confident that Jo has the talent to lead the organisation into the future.”

Jo commented:

“I am delighted and honoured to be taking on this role to serve and advocate for the interests of recording artists and right holders across Aotearoa. I am a firm believer in the value of music and the rights of creators, which is more important than ever in these challenging times. I look forward to working with our outstanding team, industry partners and the wider music community to navigate the pathway for the future.”

Jo will begin her role as Recorded Music New Zealand CEO on Monday 28 March 2022.

About Recorded Music New Zealand: Recorded Music NZ represents recording artists and right holders in Aotearoa through licensing, advocacy and promotion. We act on behalf of right holders to license broadcasters and other music users, collect licence fees and distribute them to recording artists and right holders. We advocate for the collective interests of right holders and recording artists to a range of audiences including government. We promote and celebrate recording artists and their music through activities such as the Aotearoa Music Awards and the Official NZ Music Charts.



