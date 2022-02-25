Should You Get A Retaining Wall Contractor Or DIY

Do-it-yourself. There's no doubt that Kiwis love to roll up their sleeves and get tucked in. You might as well switch out our DNA for DIY because there doesn't seem to be a project that New Zealanders aren't willing to have a crack at. Doing it yourself may seem to make sense - it is an opportunity to save money. However, far too often this approach can not only be more difficult than expected, but it can also lead to extended build times and budgets spiralling out of control. Put bluntly, most people overestimate their DIY abilities.

A retaining wall is a true staple Kiwi garden renovation. Whether used to create verticality in a bland space, reclaim uneven terrain, create planter boxes and manicured garden beds, or for patios and pathways, they really are a versatile project. But if you choose to embark on such a project, don't be fooled into thinking it is an easy task. There is far more than meets the eye when it comes to the construction of retaining walls. There are three main reasons why you should entrust this job to a professional:

Building codes, consents, and regulations - there are certain requirements for different-sized retaining walls. Structural integrity - building a wall that will stand up to the elements and stand the test of time Tools, equipment, experience, and time.

Building Consent and Retaining Walls

While there are many instances where building consent is not required to build a retaining wall in New Zealand, you need to be aware that in certain cases you will require them. A retaining wall less than 1.5 metres height is fine without consent; however, if you are building a wall greater than this height on the side of a road, or on any other boundary (i.e. public space), you will require consent. If you are in the process of building a retaining wall, review your plans carefully to ensure that you do not require building consent, or ensure that correct consents are issued. The last thing that you want to do is build your retaining wall incorrectly and then be forced to remove it at your own expense.

The requirement for consent at the 1.5m wall is from the top of the wall to the ground. This means that if you are working on a retaining wall that is more than 1.5m high, where the bottom of the wall sits below ground level - this will not require consent. You will require consent for any tiered or angled walls for the sections that are above 1.5m high.

Structural Integrity

When you look at a retaining wall, you'd be forgiven for thinking they are a relatively simple structure. This couldn't be further from the truth. While they may be made out of simple materials, for a retaining wall to stand the test of time they require an immense amount of planning. Retaining walls are the perfect marriage of simplicity and advanced knowledge of physics. At the end of the day, they may look like a simple wall, but that simple wall needs to be able to hold tonnes of soil in place. Not only is this a concern in relation to the soil itself, but also factoring in its weight once it is waterlogged. This second factor means considerations for efficient drainage systems need to be in place too. New Zealand's weather systems are diverse, and failing to prepare for them when building a retaining wall can be a costly exercise.

Tools, Equipment, Experience, and Time

The building of a retaining wall requires specific tools that are not generally included in the typical DIY arsenal. While many of the steps are possible to perform with some basic tools, in most cases the time and effort to do so is unfeasible. Sure you could put in the work with a good old-fashioned spade to prepare your site, but that could take months of work. Compare this to having earthworks performed with commercial-grade excavators and those months turn into days or weeks...and that is just the start of the project. The tools required to see a retaining wall project through to completion are quite extensive. While it may be possible to hire tools to somewhat remedy this problem, much of this speciality equipment greatly benefits from an experienced user. This combination of lack of experience and time leads to continually delayed project timelines, and between the extended project length. and the potential need to hire equipment, overall costs can skyrocket.

And this doesn't even cover the planning, design, and project management that is required to ensure successful project completion. Going down the DIY route for building a retaining wall means that you are opting to fill the role of many professionals - potentially making you a jack of all trades but a master of none. Partnering with an experienced retaining wall contractor not only ensures that you have a well-equipped team of experienced professionals to perform the build, but also a team of professionals to design and manage the project from start to finish.

Build2 are Auckland's Retaining Wall Specialists

While it certainly is possible to DIY your way through a retaining wall project, it pays to know the full extent of what you are stepping into. Realistically it should be reserved for smaller projects, as larger projects require consent, extensive planning, and perfect execution to achieve a long-lasting result. Even if you manage to pull off these larger projects, odds are once the time and additional costs have been factored in, you are more likely to have been better off working with a professional company. Build2 is Auckland's retaining wall specialist, providing high-quality work on time and to budget. Partnering with Build2 ensures that you have access to expert knowledge and innovative tools and technology to make building your retaining wall a breeze - no matter how simple or complex the project may be. For more information about Build2s range of retaining wall services, head to www.build2.co.nz

