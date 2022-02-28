Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZME Commercial Team Continues To Strengthen

Monday, 28 February 2022, 11:04 am
Press Release: NZME

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has announced further exciting additions to its Commercial team strengthening its multi-platform offering for clients.

Danielle Tolich has been appointed to the newly created Head of Commercial Engagement role. Tolich, who has 17 years of media experience in New Zealand and abroad, joined NZME two years ago as GM Commercial Integration. She has delivered outstanding results despite the challenging COVID-19 environment and in her new role will focus on how NZME engages with clients, whilst supporting the Commercial team to continue to grow NZME’s share of voice in the market.

Tolich will work closely with the Trade Marketing team, which will be ably led by Kat Hicks while Helen Welch takes 12 months of parental leave from 28 March.

Margaret Hawker will move into the role of Head of Customer Innovation. Hawker joined NZME in 2019 with a background in media, marketing, and operations, and has since successfully launched Viva Magazine and Our Green Future, NZME’s sustainability content hub. She has worked with teams across the business to showcase NZME’s unique value to advertisers and will continue to drive this while leveraging NZME’s unique product set for key accounts seeking innovative solutions to business challenges.

In further news for the Commercial tam, Sam Glasswell has been announced as GM Integration – Magazines, with responsibility for the commercial magazine team. Glasswell has been with NZME since 2019, bringing 10 years of publishing experience on titles such as Woman’s Day and Remix, particularly in the food and travel space, and her expertise has played a pivotal role in the success of NZME’s newspaper inserted magazines.

NZME Chief Commercial Officer Paul Hancox says he’s excited to have Danielle, Margaret and Sam in these roles to further drive NZME’s ability to deliver for clients while maintaining an audience-centric focus.

“The talent and growth of our Commercial team is testament to NZME’s ability to deliver for clients across multiple platforms, reaching the right people with the right messages. We’ve set our sights on continued growth in 2022 and, with the addition of these roles, we have the best team to achieve that.”

