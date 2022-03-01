Good News To Wake Up To For Farmers And Growers

The early morning signing of a free trade deal between the United Kingdom and New Zealand means farmers and growers can wake up with a smile this morning.

Federated Farmers national president and trade spokesperson Andrew Hoggard says with the world the way it is right now, this trade deal gives us reason to be reassured good things do still happen.

"With everything going on in Europe, in the hospitals and health centres, and even on the steps of our own Parliament, it’s reassuring to see this deal signed and sealed," he says.

The free trade deal will result in the full liberalisation of all trade between New Zealand and the United Kingdom

"The United Kingdom is walking the talk when it comes to promising a truly global Britain.

"With the way the world is, it seems to us that strengthening rules-based trade between free democratic countries is more important than ever," Andrew says.

Feds thanks the New Zealand team of negotiators, officials and politicians who have tenaciously pursued this deal and achieved an excellent result.

