Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Good News To Wake Up To For Farmers And Growers

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 6:31 am
Press Release: Federated Farmers

The early morning signing of a free trade deal between the United Kingdom and New Zealand means farmers and growers can wake up with a smile this morning.

Federated Farmers national president and trade spokesperson Andrew Hoggard says with the world the way it is right now, this trade deal gives us reason to be reassured good things do still happen.

"With everything going on in Europe, in the hospitals and health centres, and even on the steps of our own Parliament, it’s reassuring to see this deal signed and sealed," he says.

The free trade deal will result in the full liberalisation of all trade between New Zealand and the United Kingdom

"The United Kingdom is walking the talk when it comes to promising a truly global Britain.

"With the way the world is, it seems to us that strengthening rules-based trade between free democratic countries is more important than ever," Andrew says.

Feds thanks the New Zealand team of negotiators, officials and politicians who have tenaciously pursued this deal and achieved an excellent result.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Liquidity Policy Review
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is seeking feedback on proposed changes to our liquidity policy for registered banks. Liquidity is a measure of the cash and other assets that can be quickly sold at a reliable price to pay bills and meet other financial obligations... More>>


Hospitality NZ: Change To Business Package Will Help Over Half Hospo
Today’s adjustment to conditions on the financial package announced on Monday is a victory for hospitality, with over half now likely to be eligible for the small cash payments... More>>


Statistics: Overall Household Incomes Increase 4.5 Percent, Supported By The Government Response To COVID-19
In the year to June 2021, average disposable household income increased 4.5 percent. This was supported by a number of government policies, including those in response to COVID-19, as well as a strong labour market, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>


ABC: Alcohol Consumption Relatively Unchanged Even As Kiwis Switch Beverage Preferences
Just released figures from Statistics NZ show alcohol beverages available for consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the same period last year, indicating New Zealanders are continuing the trend of moderation... More>>


Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 