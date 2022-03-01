Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZTech Backs New FTA With The UK For Tech Sector Benefit

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 8:06 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

NZTech says it is excellent to see digital trade and the tech sector playing a substantial part in the new free trade agreement (FTA) with the UK.

UK is to eliminate all tariffs on New Zealand exports, with duties removed on 99.5 percent of current trade from entry into force. The boost to New Zealand’s GDP is estimated between $700 million and $1 billion.

Trade and agriculture minister Damien O’Connor is having meetings with the United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to advance New Zealand’s trade and economic interests.

Digital trade is especially important not just for New Zealand’s fast growing tech exporters, but for all sectors.

Muller says the ability to enable data flows, having agreements on things such as digital identity, working together to improve digital inclusion are all important for enabling digital trade.

“The new FTA is a recognition that shared rules around digital trade are important not just for our fast growing tech exporters, but for all other sectors as well.”

New Zealand is desperate for top experienced tech staff globally and the new border exemption for 600 tech workers is underway which will boost the New Zealand economy at a time it desperately needs it.

These roles are critical to accelerate access to much needed skills by the fast growing New Zealand tech sector and businesses across the economy, Muller says.

“Our tech sector’s growth is outstripping growth in the wider economy and it is estimated that over the past five years, the tech sector has grown 30 percent faster than the economy overall,” Muller says.

More than 110,000 people were employed in the NZ tech sector last year and new jobs are being created annually.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Joint Unions Release: Port Unions Take Action On Russian Flagged Ships
The two unions representing workers in New Zealand ports say their members are reluctant to work Russian flagged ships in New Zealand ports and are looking at methods of protest following the outbreak of war... More>>


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Liquidity Policy Review
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is seeking feedback on proposed changes to our liquidity policy for registered banks. Liquidity is a measure of the cash and other assets that can be quickly sold at a reliable price to pay bills and meet other financial obligations... More>>


Hospitality NZ: Change To Business Package Will Help Over Half Hospo
Today’s adjustment to conditions on the financial package announced on Monday is a victory for hospitality, with over half now likely to be eligible for the small cash payments... More>>



ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>


ABC: Alcohol Consumption Relatively Unchanged Even As Kiwis Switch Beverage Preferences
Just released figures from Statistics NZ show alcohol beverages available for consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the same period last year, indicating New Zealanders are continuing the trend of moderation... More>>


Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 