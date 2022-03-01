Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Voucher Programme Continued Boost For Auckland Businesses; More Vouchers Allocated Today

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 9:29 am
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

Over half of the 100,000 Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Vouchers have now been used by Aucklanders to book and enjoy a range of local activities and attractions in the Auckland region.

Today, a further 50,000 vouchers are being allocated to registered Aucklanders, to receive a $50 or $100 voucher to book a tourism experience.

More than 100 activity and attraction businesses in Auckland have already benefitted from the voucher programme, with a total of $4 million worth of vouchers used so far. The $9 million Government-funded programme is being delivered by Auckland’s economic and cultural agency Auckland Unlimited.

Participating businesses include major attractions such as the Sky Tower, Rainbow’s End, SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s, MOTAT, Snowplanet and Auckland Zoo, as well as ten pin bowling, escape rooms, mini putt, go karting, ice skating, guided tours, sailing, equipment rental and ferry services such as Kawau Island Super Cruise.

Auckland Unlimited’s Director of Investment and Industry, Pam Ford, says: “The feedback we’re getting from operators and locals has been really rewarding.

“It has stimulated bookings with activity and attraction businesses – bookings they wouldn’t have got otherwise. It has seen Aucklanders get out and safely enjoy experiences they perhaps wouldn’t have while we’ve been in Red Setting,” says Ford.

“Considering what Auckland has dealt with over the last two years with five lockdowns and the impact of all this on business revenue and Aucklanders’ ability to get out and about, we are really happy with the impact this programme has had so far,” says Ford.

Successful voucher recipients are notified by email and those registered are encouraged to check email and spam folders for the notification.

While voucher recipients have just 14 days to use the voucher to book an experience, the booking window has been extended to 30 June 2022 –from 30 April 2022 - to allow greater flexibility for customers and businesses to manage bookings impacted by COVID-19.

So far, 56,900 vouchers have been used to book experiences, and vouchers from previous draws that were not used within 14 days to book an experience are reallocated into future draws. A fifth draw is being considered as an opportunity to allocate the balance of vouchers not yet used.

“We are working hard to see as many of these vouchers redeemed as possible, and as much of the $9 million in funding for this programme as possible end up with activity and attraction operators,” says Ford.

Vouchers can be used to cover or contribute towards booking eligible experiences on the Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Bookme website. At the red traffic light setting, many activity and attractions operators can open safely with My Vaccine Pass requirements and some restrictions - as outlined by the Ministry of Health.

Registrations for the programme closed on 25 February, and a total of 225,226 people registered for the chance to receive a voucher.

Key numbers of the Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Voucher Programme, as of Monday 28 February:

  • More than $4million worth of vouchers has been redeemed with activity and attraction operators to date, of a total of $9million available.
  • 56,900+ vouchers have been used to book experiences, so far.
  • 100,000 vouchers are available across the programme.
  • 232,850+ experiences (individual tickets) have been booked using the vouchers.
  • 225,226 Aucklanders registered for the voucher programme from 15 December 2021 to 25 February 2022.
  • 100+ businesses have received bookings through the programme.

ABOUT THE EXPLORE TĀMAKI MAKAURAU VOUCHER PROGRAMME - CLICK HERE

  • Please click here for images from some participating operators of eligible experiences in the Tāmaki Makaurau Voucher Programme.
  • Vouchers have been allocated randomly through an automated process and will be distributed based on the population size of each local area. This is to achieve an even distribution of vouchers across all eligible areas and communities.
  • The Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Voucher Programme is one programme of the Reactivating Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Support Package announced by the New Zealand Government on 1 December 2021. Other programmes include the Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Discount Programme and the Local Activation Programme. Further information on these programmes is available at www.aucklandnz.com/reactivate.

Find more from Auckland Unlimited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
