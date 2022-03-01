Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pāmu Announces Two New Directors

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 1:40 pm
Press Release: Pamu

Landcorp Farming Ltd’s (Pāmu) shareholding ministers have made two new appointments to the board.

Nick Pyke and Paula Kearns join the board on 1 March.

Ms Kearns has been a non-executive director on boards over the last 15 years where she has bought a strong strategic focus, and extensive financial and risk experience to organisations across a range of sectors. Her current governance roles include New Zealand Rugby League, Mahitahi Hauora, Mount Wellington Trust Hotels Ltd, Keri Corporation Ltd, Savey Investments Ltd, Northland Events Centre (2021) Trust and the Ministry for the Environment. Previous roles have included Ara Taiohi, Foundation North, NZ Football, the NZ Avocado Growers Association and NZ Avocado Industry Ltd.

Ms Kearns has a Bachelor of Commerce from Auckland University, and is a Chartered Accountant from Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and a Chartered Member of the Institute of Directors New Zealand.

Mr Pyke was chief executive of the Foundation for Arable Research for over two decades, from its formation until 2018, directing the delivery of the research and extension needs to 2700 cropping farmers throughout New Zealand. He is currently the Chair of AGMARDT (The Agricultural and Marketing Research and Development Trust). AGMARDT is an independent, not-for-profit organisation with a track record of making targeted investments that make a positive contribution to the agricultural, horticultural and forestry industries. He is also a director of Cropmark Seeds and AgInnovate New Zealand, providing research consultancy and governance services to agricultural businesses, and co-founder of Leftfield Innovation, a social enterprise business which aims to develop sustainable diversified land use options for New Zealand farmers.

Mr Pyke has a Bachelor of Science and a Masters in Plant Science, both from Massey University.

“I am delighted to welcome Nick and Paula to the board and look forward to working with them. Their extensive primary sector experience, particularly in the areas or horticulture, arable farming and plant industry supply chains, will be very useful as we continue developing these areas of our business strategy,” Board Chair Dr Warren Parker said.

Mr Pyke and Ms Kearns replace Chris Day and Doug Woolerton, respectively, who completed their terms on the Board late last year.

Director Hayley Gourley has also stood down from the Board to pursue her executive career. Recruitment of her replacement is in progress.

“I thank all three former directors for their contributions and dedication to the effective governance of the company, which has been much appreciated by their board colleagues and the management team,” Dr Parker said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Pamu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Joint Unions Release: Port Unions Take Action On Russian Flagged Ships
The two unions representing workers in New Zealand ports say their members are reluctant to work Russian flagged ships in New Zealand ports and are looking at methods of protest following the outbreak of war... More>>


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Liquidity Policy Review
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is seeking feedback on proposed changes to our liquidity policy for registered banks. Liquidity is a measure of the cash and other assets that can be quickly sold at a reliable price to pay bills and meet other financial obligations... More>>


Hospitality NZ: Change To Business Package Will Help Over Half Hospo
Today’s adjustment to conditions on the financial package announced on Monday is a victory for hospitality, with over half now likely to be eligible for the small cash payments... More>>



ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>


ABC: Alcohol Consumption Relatively Unchanged Even As Kiwis Switch Beverage Preferences
Just released figures from Statistics NZ show alcohol beverages available for consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the same period last year, indicating New Zealanders are continuing the trend of moderation... More>>


Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 