New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Stamps Take Centre Stage

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 8:39 am
Press Release: NZSO

NZ Post’s latest stamp release celebrates a milestone birthday for the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO) and pays homage to the past and present.

NZSO First Day Cover

Turning 75 this year, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Te Tira Pūoro o Aotearoa is one of the world’s oldest national symphony orchestras.

It has a reputation for artistic excellence on the international stage, attracting many of the world’s leading conductors and soloists each year.

NZ Post Collectables Programme and Content Manager Lynette Townsend says from today (March 2) a special NZSO 75th Anniversary Mint Miniature Sheet and Miniature First Day Cover are available to purchase.

Each set contains two stamps with denominations of $1.50 and $4.10 and were designed by NZ Post’s inhouse designer Hannah Fortune.

Townsend said the 75 Years Together collection paid homage to the past with a photo of the orchestra’s first ever rehearsal (in October 1946) and pays homage to the present with a photo of NZSO’s newly appointed Artistic Advisor and Principal Conductor Gemma New.

The orchestra’s first ever concert was held on 6 March 1947 at the Wellington Town Hall.

At 35 years old, New is the first woman to hold the title of Principal Conductor and says she’s thrilled to be joining the NZSO team.

“I have been deeply impressed and inspired by the excellence, passion, dedication and inventiveness of the musicians and staff and uplifted by the audience’s enthusiastic reception of our performances,” New said.

“I look forward to working with the NZSO in this new role and celebrating new heights together.”

NZSO Chief Executive Peter Biggs says the 75th anniversary year is a celebration of what the orchestra means to New Zealanders today and in the future, as well as past triumphs.

“More than ever, all of us appreciate that it’s essential for our wellbeing to experience live performances,” Biggs said.

“Despite the pandemic, the NZSO has pulled out all stops to present a diverse selection of music in 2022 with some of the most talented artists from around the world and Aotearoa New Zealand. We’ve expanded the variety of performances to reach more communities from Kerikeri to Invercargill and introduce more people to their national orchestra.

“We’ll also continue to digitally stream concerts for our growing online audience here and overseas.”

 

For further information or to order the stamps visit nzpost.co.nz

  • Unless stocks are exhausted earlier, the NZSO 75th Anniversary Mint Miniature Sheet will remain on sale until 1 March 2023. The First Day Cover will remain on sale until 27 April 2022.

