Build A Resilient Farm Business With Bloody Good Tips From DWN And DairyNZ

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 9:33 am
Press Release: Dairy Women's Network

Dairy Women’s Network are helping current and future farm owners and teams to future-proof their businesses with a webinar series on How to Build a Bloody Good Business, funded by DairyNZ.

Run between the 7th and the 10th of March, the online webinar series will look at the qualities of a resilient business and strategies that can be implemented to protect your current or future business from the unknown; how to increase the resilience of your team when considering the current talent shortage; and the role that different systems and technology can play in building a healthy and successful business.

Speakers from ASB, Xero, Figured and McIntyre Dick and Partners (part of NZ CA Group Limited) will discuss and answer questions on how great financial business systems will help your business thrive, led by people and strategy specialist Lee Astridge from No8HR.

“We want to show the impact that good financial knowledge can have on business performance as well as the importance of a strong team on business resilience and success, now and into the future,” said Dairy Women’s Network Chief Executive Jules Benton.

“People are at the heart of any business and like many employers and business owners, the scarcest resource for farm businesses. Harnessing, developing and retaining talent is crucial, but we need to be presenting them with strong businesses that are resilient through change and challenge in order to attract and continue to protect the future of our businesses and our industry.”

Registrations are necessary for these events; visit dwn.co.nz/events for more information and to register.

