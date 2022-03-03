MEETINGS 2022 Signals A New Era For New Zealand Business Events

A new host city, a brand new venue and a host of new exhibitors are set to be unveiled at Business Events Industry Aotearoa’s

MEETINGS 2022

on 15 and 16 June in Ōtautahi Christchurch.

BEIA Chief Executive, Lisa Hopkins says this promises to be a landmark year for the 26th MEETINGS exhibition, and signals the start of a new era for business events in New Zealand.

“Meeting at New Zealand’s first new-generation gathering place, Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre will be a highlight. As part of New Zealand’s reconnection to the world strategy, we will be showcasing how much we have to offer in our beautiful, friendly and safe destination,” she says.

“We are excited to see so many Australian hosted buyers signed up for the opportunity to experience our regions prior to attending MEETINGS. From 11 to 13 June, they can choose to deep dive into 10 different regions including host-city Christchurch, Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Rotorua, Wellington, Hawke’s Bay, Marlborough, Dunedin, or Queenstown hosted by the local convention bureaux.

“We are also keen for our hosted buyers to stay on after MEETINGS and discover more. In partnership with Air New Zealand, we are offering them the option to extend their stay to explore 18 regions at their leisure. Thanks to Air New Zealand, we can offer date flexibility with trans-Tasman travel to assist with this extension.

“With many of our over 150 exhibitors at MEETINGS for the first time, the show floor will be buzzing with activity, and creative energy from across New Zealand.

“Our exhibitors are telling us MEETINGS will be the single most important opportunity for them to connect with a highly-engaged group of buyers and to sign new business for the coming year,” Lisa Hopkins says.

New to MEETINGS are many South Island gems, including the Marlborough region’s five-star lodge Bay of Many Coves in Queen Charlotte Sound. This private sanctuary is one of New Zealand’s most sought-after locations for corporate retreats and exclusive incentives.

In the heart of the neighbouring wine country, Marlborough Events Centre is a versatile space catering for myriad groups and requirements. General Manager, Karyn Delves says MEETINGS 2022 gives them the opportunity to engage with their key market.

“In partnership with our regional Business Events Marlborough team, at MEETINGS we will be demonstrating the cooperation and commitment to give clients the best possible experience when they bring their people to our wonderful region,” she says.

After attending MEETINGS last year as buyers, the team of event management specialists at new exhibitor QT Event Collective quickly identified the high calibre of attendees attracted to the two-day programme.

QT Event Collective Managing Director, Sarah Dunan-Hale says MEETINGS is the premier business events gathering in New Zealand, and it just makes sense to be involved at this level.

“Not only are the team at BEIA an amazing support to members, but their ability to improve MEETINGS year on year is what convinced us to invest in this opportunity.

“Along with the many networking opportunities with other regions, suppliers and like-minded businesses, coming from Queenstown, it's great for us to experience and engage with the host region and event venues for further inspirations for the year ahead,” Sarah Dunan-Hale says.

Anyone looking to plan a business event in New Zealand should apply to attend MEETINGS 2022. Applications close on 14 April at the

MEETINGS 2022 website

.

© Scoop Media

