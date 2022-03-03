InternetNZ Chief Executive Jordan Carter Signals Departure Mid Year

InternetNZ Group Chief Executive, Jordan Carter, has today announced he will be leaving the organisation in June 2022.

"After nine incredibly fulfilling years in the role and much progress on important issues, it’s the right time in my life to explore new opportunities," Carter says.

"I am very proud of our achievements over the past decade. Today, InternetNZ is a leading voice on a wide array of Internet policy issues, and the organisation has successfully reoriented our work from a technology-centric to a people-first perspective.

"With a new technology stack for our core .nz product in place later this year, and a new strategy under development to take the organisation into the next decade, there’s much to celebrate and strong foundations upon which to build.

"Working with a diverse range of stakeholders and partners here in Aotearoa and around the world has been an enormous privilege.

"I want to acknowledge the support the Council has given me throughout my time in the role, and all of my colleagues at InternetNZ and the Domain Name Commission. It’s been an absolute privilege to lead such talented, passionate and committed people in the important work that we do."

Carter confirmed his decision with Joy Liddicoat, President of InternetNZ, after considering his next steps over the New Year break. The Council’s recruitment process will commence later this month.

"I’m committed to supporting the organisation through the leadership transition to come. Alongside the transition, I will focus my attention on selected elements of our work, including in the international Internet governance environment and in relation to the Christchurch Call," Carter says.

InternetNZ President Joy Liddicoat thanked Carter for his outstanding contribution to the organisation over a long period of time.

"Jordan has made an outstanding contribution to InternetNZ. After 19 years, including nine as Chief Executive, Jordan leaves with an extraordinary and impressive record of achievements both in New Zealand and on the global stage. Jordan has worked tirelessly to promote the core values of the Internet and to be a champion for .nz.

"We are extremely grateful for his service and proud of his achievements. We will begin recruitment for a new Chief Executive shortly. In the meantime, we acknowledge Jordan’s unique contribution and are delighted he will work with us to help ensure a smooth transition over the coming months," says Liddicoat.

The Council will appoint Andrew Cushen as interim Chief Executive, to start taking over day to day operations in the coming weeks, and to provide support for the Council and to Jordan as he transitions out of the role.

"Together, we will make this a seamless transition for the organisation, and my Council colleagues and I look forward to formally farewelling Jordan later in the year, as pandemic conditions ease," says Liddicoat.

