Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EROAD To Develop Heavy Vehicle Decarbonisation Tool

Thursday, 3 March 2022, 3:24 pm
Press Release: EROAD

EROAD, with its purpose of safer and more sustainable roads, announces that it has been awarded partial funding from the Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (EECA) Low Emission Transport Fund to develop a Heavy Vehicle Decarbonisation and Recommendation tool.

Transport accounts for 21% of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions1, and it remains one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonise. EECA’s Low Emission Transport Fund supports the demonstration and adoption of low emission transport technology, innovation and infrastructure to accelerate the decarbonisation of New Zealand’s transport sector.

EECA will fund up to 46% of the research and development costs for the proposed Heavy Vehicle Decarbonisation and Recommendation tool. EROAD’s proposal was selected by the EECA from thousands of project applications.

Steven Newman, Chief Executive Officer at EROAD says, "As part of our net zero strategy, EROAD is focused on how we can drive real change in carbon reduction and help customers to kick start their carbon zero journey. The Heavy Vehicle Decarbonisation and Recommendation tool plays a vital role in achieving those goals."

An EROAD 2021 sustainability study showed that 42% of fleet operators don’t currently report on sustainability goals; 26% currently feel no pressure to increase sustainability efforts; and 42% are challenged by the associated costs, lack of tangible value and prioritisation. The Heavy Vehicle Decarbonisation and Recommendation tool will help fleet operators understand why they need to address sustainability goals and what actionable steps they could take to save fuel cost and reduce emissions.

"While the electrification of New Zealand’s vehicle fleet is increasing rapidly, low or zero emission vehicle options are still limited for heavy fleets. The tool we’re creating will support transport operators to assess all viable options for reducing their heavy vehicle emissions," adds Newman.

EROAD has an extensive real-world telematics and driving behaviour dataset that covers over 50% of the diesel vehicles on NZ roads, 36,000+ heavy vehicles traveling 44 million km per week. The Heavy Vehicle Decarbonisation and Recommendation tool will leverage this reliable and effective dataset to generate actionable insights.

The in-depth report will be available to EROAD customers for free for the first year, with a lightweight web version to be made available for use by the wider industry.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from EROAD on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: New Rules Proposed For Carbon Farming Of Exotic Forests In Future
A new proposal to better manage carbon farming could see future permanent plantings of exotic forests like radiata pine excluded from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS)... More>>



Joint Unions Release: Port Unions Take Action On Russian Flagged Ships
The two unions representing workers in New Zealand ports say their members are reluctant to work Russian flagged ships in New Zealand ports and are looking at methods of protest following the outbreak of war... More>>


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Liquidity Policy Review
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is seeking feedback on proposed changes to our liquidity policy for registered banks. Liquidity is a measure of the cash and other assets that can be quickly sold at a reliable price to pay bills and meet other financial obligations... More>>


MIA: February 2022 New Vehicle Registrations Remain Strong
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2022 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,551 were 0.5% up on February 2021. Year to date the market is down 1.2% (316 units) compared to the first two months of 2021... More>>


ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>


ABC: Alcohol Consumption Relatively Unchanged Even As Kiwis Switch Beverage Preferences
Just released figures from Statistics NZ show alcohol beverages available for consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the same period last year, indicating New Zealanders are continuing the trend of moderation... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 