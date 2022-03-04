Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ServiceNow Customers Empowered To Drive Better Risk-Informed Decisions With Latest Release Of CadencyDirect

Friday, 4 March 2022, 5:13 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated financial close automation software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the latest release of CadencyDirect which extends digital workflows for the Office of Finance with journal entry automation. This provides key stakeholders across the business with visibility and transparency into historically siloed disciplines to create a more connected organization that opens the door to enterprise-wide digital transformation.

"With this release, we are helping to make work flow more seamlessly for CFOs and their financial teams by helping them achieve enhanced visibility and control of critical financial data in order to handle risk with confidence," said Michael Ross, Chief Product Officer of Trintech. "By supporting a fully configurable end-to-end workflow, CadencyDirect eliminates common challenges found in manual approaches when creating financial data by delivering real-time visibility, control and validation across the financial close process and a better employee experience."

A key capability delivered with this release includes the ability for critical journal entry tasks and issues to trigger notifications and workflows throughout the entire enterprise, regardless of function, within the Now Platform(R). Examples include:

- Topside Journal Visibility: A real-time trigger will generate a workflow task and tracked notifications for specific Disclosure & Reporting team members

- High-Risk Journal Posting Visibility: A real-time trigger will generate a workflow task and tracked notifications for specific senior finance leadership that a high-risk journal has posted

- Internal Audit Journal Entry Rejection Visibility: A real-time trigger will generate a workflow task and tracked notifications for journal rejections while also mapping to controls framework, such as Sarbanes-Oxley, managed within SerivceNow GRC to ensure real-time visibility to compromised controls

CadencyDirect is certified as part of the ServiceNow Built on Now(TM) program that complements and extends financial operations management so that CFOs and their teams can digitize workflows across the financial close process - helping to reduce complexity and risk, accelerating the overall process, and driving a greater experience for the entire enterprise. The platform combines all financial close activities into a single, seamless process, including operational matching, intercompany transaction management, balance sheet reconciliations, journal entry management, close task management and compliance and provides a connected, collaborative ecosystem by leveraging a mature and very robust set of financial controls, along with deep automation and integration capabilities that seamlessly connects with leading ERPs such as SAP(R), Oracle(R), and NetSuite(R).

Whether you're an experienced ServiceNow user looking to synchronize your mature or in-progress digital transformation, or just starting your transformation journey, CadencyDirect is where Financial Transformation meets Digital Transformation. For more information, please contact either your appropriate ServiceNow or Trintech representative or go to www.trintech.com/CadencyDirect for more information.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Maritime Union: Congestion Crisis Highlights Urgent Need For Coastal Shipping
The Maritime Union says the developing crisis of congestion and delays is being made worse by a lack of New Zealand based coastal shipping in the freight space. Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says there are multiple compounding stress points in the system... More>>


Government: New Rules Proposed For Carbon Farming Of Exotic Forests In Future
A new proposal to better manage carbon farming could see future permanent plantings of exotic forests like radiata pine excluded from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS)... More>>



Joint Unions Release: Port Unions Take Action On Russian Flagged Ships
The two unions representing workers in New Zealand ports say their members are reluctant to work Russian flagged ships in New Zealand ports and are looking at methods of protest following the outbreak of war... More>>


Revenge Travel: As Kiwis Return Home, 100+ Countries Open To NZ Travellers
Almost two years after the border closed, 900 New Zealanders from around the globe are expected to touch down at Auckland Airport tomorrow to waiting friends and family. At the same time, Kiwi travellers will be able to make up for lost time with around 120 overseas destinations now open to eligible New Zealand travellers... More>>


MIA: February 2022 New Vehicle Registrations Remain Strong
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2022 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,551 were 0.5% up on February 2021. Year to date the market is down 1.2% (316 units) compared to the first two months of 2021... More>>


ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 