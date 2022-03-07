Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Labour Has No Excuse To Reject National's Feeble Tax Reset

Monday, 7 March 2022, 12:57 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Responding to the National Party's proposal to adjust income tax brackets for the last four years of inflation, New Zealand Taxpayers' Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

"This small adjustment to tax brackets is more of a 'tax reset' than a genuine tax cut. And even as a tax reset, it's a weak one. A more substantial reset would update tax brackets to make up for inflation for the full decade since the brackets were originally set, not just the last four years."

"It's especially concerning to see Christopher Luxon implicitly accept Labour's new 39% tax bracket. No-one should have to pay a marginal tax rate that high. It discourages workers from upskilling and being more ambitious and productive."

"We can only hope that this is an interim proposal with more substantial tax reform policies in the works for the election. Otherwise, National will cement its status as a party unwilling to wind back Labour's creeping socialism."

"The political merit of Christopher Luxon's proposal is that it is so modest that even a Labour Government has little excuse to reject it. This policy would barely scratch the sides of the Government's $6 billion spending allowance. If Grant Robertson can't accept such a feeble tax relief measure during a cost of living crisis, he'll expose himself as the ultimate scrooge."

The Taxpayers' Union will soon release a briefing paper explaining how the Government could substantially update tax brackets to counter the effects of inflation since 2011.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Maritime Union: Congestion Crisis Highlights Urgent Need For Coastal Shipping
The Maritime Union says the developing crisis of congestion and delays is being made worse by a lack of New Zealand based coastal shipping in the freight space. Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says there are multiple compounding stress points in the system... More>>


Government: New Rules Proposed For Carbon Farming Of Exotic Forests In Future
A new proposal to better manage carbon farming could see future permanent plantings of exotic forests like radiata pine excluded from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS)... More>>



Joint Unions Release: Port Unions Take Action On Russian Flagged Ships
The two unions representing workers in New Zealand ports say their members are reluctant to work Russian flagged ships in New Zealand ports and are looking at methods of protest following the outbreak of war... More>>


Revenge Travel: As Kiwis Return Home, 100+ Countries Open To NZ Travellers
Almost two years after the border closed, 900 New Zealanders from around the globe are expected to touch down at Auckland Airport tomorrow to waiting friends and family. At the same time, Kiwi travellers will be able to make up for lost time with around 120 overseas destinations now open to eligible New Zealand travellers... More>>


MIA: February 2022 New Vehicle Registrations Remain Strong
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2022 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,551 were 0.5% up on February 2021. Year to date the market is down 1.2% (316 units) compared to the first two months of 2021... More>>


ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 