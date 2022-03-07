Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Premium Clean Still #1 In Cleaning Services

Monday, 7 March 2022, 1:20 pm
Press Release: Premium Clean

Job openings for cleaners are shooting through the roof in NZ as more households and businesses want to stay clean and sanitized during the pandemic.

Returning to work during the pandemic has caused an increase in demand for cleaning jobs. The reason is because for the businesses to keep operational, they need to comply with the government and local authorities health and safety plan that takes COVID 19 into consideration.

The health and wellbeing of the employees and customers are of utmost importance during the pandemic. Hence, businesses and homes consider health and safety precautions from every angle.

The managing director Priyanka Southam, Premium Clean, says the need to maintain a clean environment is creating a huge surge and immediate opportunities for cleaning jobs.

“As companies and employees resume in-person work, enhanced cleaning services are now a vital part of business and help fuel the growth in the industry, '' said the manager of Premium Clean.

“For people who are looking for work or need to augment their income to get back on their feet, Premium Clean has jobs available. We believe that cleaning-related jobs are one of the growing sectors right now and we want you to grow with us” she adds.

Some of the available jobs postings available include:

  • Cleaning crew
  • Housekeeping associate
  • Building cleaner
  • General cleaner

“We look forward to partnering with hard-working men and women to provide the community with the best experience,” according to Premium Clean.

The new cleaning jobs are covered by the existing rates and benefits as stated by law. For more information, contact Premium Clean at 0800 786780.

About Premium Clean

Premium Clean is the most trusted cleaning services provider in New Zealand. It guarantees to give a one hundred percent satisfaction rate to all its clients. It provides certified, professional, experienced, and background-checked cleaning professionals to residential and commercial properties in the area. Their clients can book online and pay at the same time.

