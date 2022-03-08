Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Barfoot & Thompson Take Top Spot At Prestigious International Industry Awards

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Barfoot and Thompson

Best International Real Estate Agency Over 20 Offices

Barfoot & Thompson has been awarded the coveted title of ‘Best International Real Estate Agency Over 20 Offices’ at the highly competitive 2021-2022 International Property Awards (IPA) held at London’s Savoy Hotel (25 February 2022).

The agency also took out a trifecta of five-star awards for the Asia Pacific region in the following categories:

  • Best Real Estate Agency Over 20 Offices
  • Best Real Estate Agency Single Office (Pukekohe)
  • Best Real Estate Agency Website

Managing Director of Barfoot &Thompson Peter Thompson says the awards are a recognition of their fantastic teams across Auckland, Northland and Tauranga.

“Our brilliant and dedicated salespeople and support staff are the foundation of our success, some of them have been with us for decades, and these awards reflect the true level of work and passion that goes into our business.

“We also owe a debt of gratitude to the many vendors and purchasers, tenants and landlords and everyone else who has been involved in our wonderful journey these last 99 years in business, your continued trust in us is never taken for granted.”

The IPA celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry and are recognised internationally as a mark of excellence in the sector.

The awards are highly sought-after and see thousands of entries come in annually to be judged by a panel of expert independent judges.

Barfoot & Thompson is no stranger to international recognition having previously won the ‘Best International Real Estate Agency Over 20 Offices’ in 2018 and has been the proud winner of over 30 IPA titles since 2014.

“It is thrilling for a New Zealand family-owned company to be recognised on an international stage against a field of very strong competitors, it’s especially wonderful to have this award lead us into our centenary year.”

“I think it shows that with our commitment to people, family, diversity and community, we have created a standard of service worthy of international recognition that our valued clients receive through our amazing network of expert agents. I applaud our driven and committed Barfoot & Thompson team – these awards belong to all of us.”

Barfoot & Thompson knows Auckland best. It is the city’s leading real estate company, selling around one in three Auckland residential homes, significantly ahead of all other competitor brands.

