Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kacific Recognised With Two Awards At PTC ‘22

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 4:42 pm
Press Release: Kacific

Singapore, 9 March 2022 — Kacific’s contributions to telecommunications throughout the Asia Pacific region have been recognised by the Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) with two awards presented at PTC’22.

Outstanding Support for PTC’s Vision and Mission

This award was granted to Kacific for creating, developing, and implementing ICT solutions benefiting the Pacific region – especially the less developed Pacific islands, in alignment with PTC’s vision of a better world, where people and organizations are connected through the innovative use of information and communication technologies.

Outstanding Satellite Company 

This award, as part of the network and network-centric solutions category, was contested by companies offering LEO, MEO, and GEO satellite services across the region. Kacific’s innovative portfolio of products, reliable and high quality of service was recognized by PTC.

Solving the endemic lack of affordable broadband

Kacific’s submission noted that just 20% of people across the Asia Pacific region have access to usable internet. Kacific has used proven space technologies to help solve this endemic lack of affordable broadband, driving economic growth, bringing connectivity to schools and clinics.

Kacific has reduced the cost of connectivity in our regions by more than 40% with the launch of Kacific1. Kacific has lowered the cost per GB well below the affordability targets set by ITU.

Working in partnership with GuarantCo, Kacific secured assistance from the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) Technical Assistance to fund national COVID-19 responses and empowered remote communities with low-cost, high throughput satellite broadband by launching healthcare clinic projects.

These initiatives enabled enterprises, governments, and citizens throughout the region to fully embrace the digital economy and participate in the connected world.

Accepting the award, Kacific CEO Christian Patouraux said: “Launching our first satellite in 2019 was a transformational moment for Kacific, and we have spent the last two years locking in the value created. We set out to make high-speed internet affordable for underserved markets.”

“Today we have become the largest Ka-band operator in the Pacific. This award is an honor and a validation of our vision, mission, and business.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Kacific on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FMA: Directs Simplicity To Remove Misleading Advertising And Improve Compliance Processes
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Simplicity NZ Limited to remove advertising materials that breached fair dealing provisions¹, and ensure future advertising is compliant.
The FMA direction relates to Simplicity’s ‘All Greys’ advertising campaign... More>>


Government: Consumers To Benefit From A More Competitive Retail Grocery Market
New Zealanders will soon benefit from a much more competitive grocery sector as a result of market study findings unveiled by the Commerce Commission today. “The report is clear: competition in the retail grocery sector is not working. Consumers could get better prices, range and quality if action is taken... More>>

ALSO:


Statistics: Building Activity Bounces Back In December 2021
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 8.9 percent in the December 2021 quarter, compared with the September 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Residential building activity rose 5.2 percent in the December 2021 quarter, while non-residential building activity rose 16 percent... More>>




National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


Revenge Travel: As Kiwis Return Home, 100+ Countries Open To NZ Travellers
Almost two years after the border closed, 900 New Zealanders from around the globe are expected to touch down at Auckland Airport tomorrow to waiting friends and family. At the same time, Kiwi travellers will be able to make up for lost time with around 120 overseas destinations now open to eligible New Zealand travellers... More>>


MIA: February 2022 New Vehicle Registrations Remain Strong
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2022 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,551 were 0.5% up on February 2021. Year to date the market is down 1.2% (316 units) compared to the first two months of 2021... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 