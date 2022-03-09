Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Betfred Sports Launches Mobile Apps In Arizona

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 5:47 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

The We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort and Betfred Sports announce the availability of mobile sports betting in the state of Arizona after a soft launch in late January. The Betfred Sports- branded iOS and Android apps offer a seamless betting experience that allows the opportunity to wager on any device within the state.

Sports fans have access to dedicated pages for college and professional sporting events with real-time updates on a variety of betting types including straight bets, in-play wagering, parlays, teasers and more. New customers looking to immediately get in the action will receive up to a $3,000 welcome bonus series upon signing up.

"I could not be more excited to expand our Betfred Sports betting apps into the Arizona market," said COO of Betfred Sports, Bryan Bennett. "We look forward to offering customers in the entire state unique experiences that they can't access on any other platform. Our team has worked diligently to bring this to fruition."

SCCG Founder, Stephen A. Crystal, said of the event, "SCCG is a proud partner of Betfred Sports in securing Arizona market access for Betfred with WeKoPa Resorts."

While the temporary betting station is currently available at WKP Sports & Entertainment Sports Bar Thursday - Sunday each week, the companies will also partner to build a state-of-the-art, Las Vegas- quality retail sportsbook at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort scheduled to open late Summer of this year.

Visit betfredsports.com, the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download the Betfred Sports app.

