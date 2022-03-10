Card Spending Drops In February As Omicron Spreads



Credit and debit card spending decreased for all sectors between January and February 2022, Stats NZ said today.

Seasonally adjusted total credit and debit card spending in February 2022 decreased by $640 million (7.6 percent) compared with January 2022.

“This drop across the board was the first of its kind since August 2021, when the country was in lockdown at alert level 4,” business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

