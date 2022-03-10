Māori Owned Dairy Company, Miraka, Has Appointed Global Food Industry Executive, Karl Gradon, As Its New CEO.

Chairman, Kingi Smiler has welcomed Mr Gradon’s appointment which followed an extensive search.

“We’re delighted to appoint Karl as our new CEO. He has solid credentials and international experience in business development and strategy across the dairy, agricultural and primary industry sectors."

Karl spent nearly 20 years in the dairy industry with Fonterra and Kerry Ingredients holding Senior Management positions in Asia, Europe, Latin America and the USA.

Since returning home, he has taken up a range of governance roles and directorships in economic development and business. Karl was also CEO of New Zealand Mānuka Group helping that business grow its Mānuka honey and oil production.”

Mr Smiler also said Karl was the right fit for the business which was underpinned by core values.

“Kaitiakitanga is one of Miraka’s core values. Karl’s approach to environmentally sustainable business and taking a long term, generational view, aligns with how we think and run our business.”

Mr Gradon said he was excited to be joining the flagship Māori dairy company.

“Miraka has been one of New Zealand’s business success stories. From small beginnings the company now processes around 300 million litres of milk into various products and exports to 24 countries. I’m very much looking forward to being part of the Miraka whānau, moving from Ōhope to Taupō and becoming part of the local community.”

Mr Gradon takes up his position as CEO on 4 April 2022.

