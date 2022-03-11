Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Harnessing The Power Of Blockchain To Build A Secure Future For Veterans, Attend 'Leave No Veteran Behind' On May 12

Friday, 11 March 2022, 5:54 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

The VetCoin Foundation 501c3, a non-profit organization working with the veteran community to provide them with a more stable and secure future by using blockchain technology, is organizing a one-day event called 'Leave No Veteran Behind' in Tampa, Florida, on May 12, 2022. This event aims to bring veterans under one roof and explore new options in the Web3/Metaverse, a market expected to grow to $8 Trillion in the next decade.

With National Military Appreciation Month celebrated every year in May, the event is appropriately timed to serve as a platform to educate the veterans about possible solutions that blockchain could offer to build a bright future. The event organizers will also recognize a local veteran-owned business with a business incubator grant, and all attendees will be given a free NFT as a token of appreciation.

"The goal of the Vetaverse is to help the heroes create a better and secure future by utilizing the power of new technologies such as blockchain and web3. The purpose of this event is to offer a platform to our veteran community to gather and learn from the experts and be aware of the options that are available today," said Dr. Aaron Bazin, President of VetCoin Foundation.

War changes people. Hence, it is even more crucial to help the veteran community create a safe future with financial security as the topmost priority. At present, there are 17 million veterans in the country, and women vets are turning into the fastest growing homeless population in the USA. "The situation is alarming and needs immediate action. We have to help our veterans who are struggling with problems like mental health issues, financial insecurity, difficulty accessing capital, biggest of them being homelessness," Dr. Bazin added.

The VetCoin Foundation's value proposition is based on three principles - connect, enable, and transform. The organization's overarching aim is to provide veterans with access to the blockchain economy and will allow them to buy and invest in building their future. The token VetCoin is entirely secure, fully transparent, and the first cryptocurrency dedicated to the veteran community.

Dr. Bazin said about VetCoin, "VetCoin is an ERC-20 token on the secure Polygon blockchain. The number of tokens commemorates June 14, 1775, the founding day of the U.S. Armed Forces. Our mantra is to give back to the community with each transaction."

The VetCoin team is a brilliant mix of US servicemen and civilians with extensive blockchain experience, making this project come to life. The organization's core values can be summed up in one word, "SERVICE": selfless business model, empathy, resilience, vision, integrity, courtesy, and empowerment.

Visit VetCoin's website (https://vetcoinhq.com/private-sale/) to participate in the token pre-sale until March 15th, 2022. Don't miss the opportunity to join the Vetaverse!

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Reserve Bank: Reserve Bank Seeks Feedback On Insurance Enforcement And Distress Management
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is seeking feedback on the penalties and enforcement tools available when supervising insurers and on its powers to manage distressed insurers... More>>



FMA: Directs Simplicity To Remove Misleading Advertising And Improve Compliance Processes
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Simplicity NZ Limited to remove advertising materials that breached fair dealing provisions¹, and ensure future advertising is compliant.
The FMA direction relates to Simplicity’s ‘All Greys’ advertising campaign... More>>


Government: Consumers To Benefit From A More Competitive Retail Grocery Market
New Zealanders will soon benefit from a much more competitive grocery sector as a result of market study findings unveiled by the Commerce Commission today. “The report is clear: competition in the retail grocery sector is not working. Consumers could get better prices, range and quality if action is taken... More>>

ALSO:


Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 