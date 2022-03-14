Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Govt Announcement Win-win For Motorists - MTA

Monday, 14 March 2022, 5:49 pm
Press Release: Motor Trade Association

Cutting taxes on fuel without impact on funding for major roading projects is win-win for motorists.

The Motor Trade Association has been calling for the Government to address the level of tax on fuel, either through GST or other taxes.

“We agree with the Prime Minister that there is an acute energy crisis and it’s hitting many hard-working Kiwis in the hip pocket,” Ian Baggott, Sector Manager – Energy and Environment says.

“The only winner out of recent price hikes has been the Government. With every rise, the increase in GST swells Government coffers.

“So it’s only appropriate the Government is the one to take a cut in revenue – essentially that’s what many Kiwis have experienced.”

The Government announced this afternoon a 25 cent/litre reduction in the fuel excise tax and equivalent reduction for road user charges.

MTA also welcomes news that the National Land Transport Fund, which pays for transport projects and maintenance, will be topped up by $350 million for the three-month period to compensate for the reduction in levies.

“That’s win-win,” Ian says. “Good news at the pump, but not at the expense of important infrastructure.”

About 77 cents of every litre of petrol is made up of direct fuel taxes, plus an extra 10c in Auckland.

GST is then applied on top.

Around 70 cents a litre goes to the National Land Transport Fund.

Fuel companies have been forced to increase prices because of the conflict in the Ukraine and the rise in the price of crude.

“Generally the public has been really understanding of the situation,” Ian says.

“We appreciate that consumers have identified overseas factors as causing recent rises.

“We are now confident that petrol companies will pass on the full benefit of the cuts to customers, and that motorists will feel a bit happier at the pump.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Motor Trade Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>




Reserve Bank: Reserve Bank Seeks Feedback On Insurance Enforcement And Distress Management
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is seeking feedback on the penalties and enforcement tools available when supervising insurers and on its powers to manage distressed insurers... More>>



FMA: Directs Simplicity To Remove Misleading Advertising And Improve Compliance Processes
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Simplicity NZ Limited to remove advertising materials that breached fair dealing provisions¹, and ensure future advertising is compliant.
The FMA direction relates to Simplicity’s ‘All Greys’ advertising campaign... More>>



Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 