Winners Announced For 2021 CIO Awards

Auckland, 14 March 2022 – IDC and Brightstar announced the 2021 CIO Awards winners during an online Award ceremony today in Auckland. The Awards recognise both individuals and teams, showcasing their strong and meaningful leadership, innovative and future-oriented approach, and strategic decision-making – all contributing to successes of New Zealand organisations, prosperity of the New Zealand ICT industry and our economy as a whole.

Thank you to CompTIA, 2degrees, ClearPoint, Juniper Networks, Younity, RWA Technology People, and Sharp for supporting 2021 CIO Awards.

Highlights include:

Andrew Haddad, Chief Information Officer, Vodafone New Zealand named as CIO of the Year, and

Victoria MacLennan received an award for her outstanding contribution to business and technology in New Zealand.

Winners were announced in seven categories:

2021 CIO AWARD WINNERS

New Zealand CIO of the Year 2021 – Sponsored by CompTIA

WINNER: Andrew Haddad, Chief Information Officer, Vodafone New Zealand

FINALISTS:

Phil Coster, Chief Digital Officer, Mitre 10, New Zealand Limited

Robert Lockerd, Chief Information Officer, New Zealand Parliament

Outstanding Contribution to Technology and Business in New Zealand - Sponsored by Sharp

Recipient – Victoria MacLennan

Emerging ICT Leader of the Year 2021 – Sponsored by 2degrees

WINNER: Bob Kombora, IT Operations Manager, Vulcan

FINALISTS:

Avinash de Silva, Technology and Platform Manager, Fresh Direct NZ

Taryn Olsen, Senior Product Manager, Countdown

Alex Stewart, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, WombatNET

Business Transformation through Digital and IT – Sponsored by ClearPoint

WINNER: The Earthquake Commission

FINALISTS:

Auckland Airport

Auckland Council

Contact Energy

Tū Ora Compass Health

Community Tech Champions – Sponsored by Juniper Networks

WINNER - RoboPā - Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi

FINALISTS:

Greater Christchurch Schools' Network

IT Professionals NZ Schools Outreach Programmes

She Sharp

Te Awa Kairangi Access Trust

Best ICT Team Culture – Sponsored by RWA Technology People

WINNER: Greater Wellington Regional Council

FINALISTS:

healthAlliance

Vocus

Sustainability through Technology – Sponsored by Younity

WINNER: Recycle A Device

FINALISTS:

FutureFit

Westpac

Louise Francis, Country Manager of IDC New Zealand, applauded the winners and finalists for their outstanding achievements, "The exceptional standard of entries for this year’s awards, is a testament to the strength of New Zealand’s tech talent and leadership. It is extraordinary how this year’s finalists and winners have shown once again that unique kiwi approach to innovative solutions and community collaboration to solve some of the biggest challenges they will face in their careers. With the talent and creative thinking we have celebrated today, the guardianship of Aotearoa’s digital economy is in great hands. “

The CIO Summit and Awards is New Zealand’s premier professional development forum for senior ICT executives. More information about the Awards can be found at https://www.ciosummit.co.nz/cio-awards.

