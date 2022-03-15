Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Orcon Group And 2degrees Welcome Commerce Commission Clearance Of Proposed Merger

Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 11:10 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Orcon Group and 2degrees welcome today’s statement from the Commerce Commission, providing clearance for the proposed merger of Orcon Group and 2degrees.

Mark Callander, Orcon Group CEO and named CEO of the merged entity says, “We are pleased to receive Commerce Commission clearance, which is the first step in the regulatory approval process for the merger of Orcon Group and 2degrees.

“This outcome recognises that the merger will enhance competition and provide benefits to Kiwis and Kiwi businesses. The combined offering of Orcon and 2degrees positions the business as a strong third player in the New Zealand telecommunications industry.

“Under the 2degrees brand, Kiwis will have access to mobile, fixed line, and wireless broadband services as well as competitive energy services.

“While we await further regulatory approvals, both companies continue to drive their businesses forward, delivering quality services and support for all customers.”

About Orcon Group:

Orcon Group is an integrated New Zealand telecommunications and energy business with a nationwide fibre network and modern technology platforms. Orcon Group offers broadband, energy and mobile services through its Slingshot, Orcon and Flip brands.

About 2degrees:

In 2009, we burst into the market determined to give Kiwis a better choice of telco and a fairer deal. From day one we challenged the status quo by halving the price of pre-pay calls and texts overnight. Since then, we’ve spent over $1 billion on our network to provide broadband and mobile services to cover 98.5% of the places that New Zealanders live and work. We acquired a NZ-based internet service provider in 2015 to offer ADSL, VDSL and UFB services, supported by award-winning, New Zealand-based customer care. In 2017 we announced a maiden profit and today we’re a fast-growing business with more than 1 million customers, a 1200-strong team and 58 stores around New Zealand.

Key numbers:

2degrees:Orcon Group:Combined:

· 1,200 employees

· 1.5 million mobile customers

· 135,000 fixed line customers

· Coverage to 98.5% of the places Kiwis live and work

· 1,800 mobile cell sites

· 100% New Zealand based customer care team

· 58 branded stores across New Zealand

· 590 employees

· 210,000 fixed line customers

· 40,000 energy customers

· 40,000 mobile customers

· 4,600km fibre

· 1,600 enterprise, Government and wholesale customers

· 100% New Zealand based customer care team

· $1.2bn revenue

· 1,790 employees

· 1.5 million mobile customers

· 345,000 fixed line customers

· Coverage to 98.5% of the places Kiwis live and work

· 1,800 mobile cell sites

· 40,000 energy customers

· 4,600km fibre

· 1,600 enterprise and Government customers

· 100% New Zealand based customer care team

· 58 branded stores

