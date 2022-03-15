Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Real McCoy For CEP Conference

Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 11:28 am
Press Release: CEPNZ

World renowned oceanographer Kim McCoy will be delivering a Keynote address at the 2022 CEP conference in Rotorua on 1st and 2nd of June.

McCoy is the author of the recently updated Waves and Beaches, the seminal work on the interaction between the oceans and our atmosphere, originally published in 1963. McCoy has spent many years studying how our climate interacts with our oceans and with climate change leading to rising sea level, more severe weather events, higher tides and increasing erosion, all of which threaten our way of life, understanding how the climate interacts with our oceans is essential knowledge for us all.

Mike Hopkins, CEO of CEP said: “As New Zealanders, our whanau have all travelled across the seas to be here. Our relationship with the sea is part of our DNA. Now, we’re facing a crisis. Weather patterns and extreme weather events are all around us, the recent flooding on Australia’s East coast is just an example. We need to understand how to adapt to the effects of climate change and Kim’s session will do precisely that.”

“We need to get serious about adaptation, but we still have great opportunities to avoid”, continued Hopkins. CEP also announced today a second Keynote, Dr David Rolnick, co-Chair and biodiversity lead at Climate Change AI. Climate Change AI is a collaborative of the brightest global brains in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Dr Rolnick is part of Montreal based MILA, a research institute in artificial intelligence, and is also Assistant Professor at McGill University. Dr Rolnick is a world leader in understanding how AI can help reduce emissions and protect biodiversity.

“AI will emerge as an essential component of our climate change toolkit this decade”, said Hopkins. Ai is already delivering staggering results in the area of energy efficiency and bringing knowledge about what AI can do and how it does it is a strong component of the conference this year. David will give us even greater insight about its potential applications in NZ and how to best deploy it.

McCoy and Rolnick are headlining two full days of advice, expertise and practical decarbonisation solutions from some of New Zealand’s and the world’s experts on climate change avoidance, mitigation and adaptation. Registration for the conference is now open at https://forumpoint2.eventsair.com/cep2022/register-now.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from CEPNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>




Reserve Bank: Reserve Bank Seeks Feedback On Insurance Enforcement And Distress Management
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is seeking feedback on the penalties and enforcement tools available when supervising insurers and on its powers to manage distressed insurers... More>>



FMA: Directs Simplicity To Remove Misleading Advertising And Improve Compliance Processes
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Simplicity NZ Limited to remove advertising materials that breached fair dealing provisions¹, and ensure future advertising is compliant.
The FMA direction relates to Simplicity’s ‘All Greys’ advertising campaign... More>>



Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 