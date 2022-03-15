Moonstake To Establish Moonstake Gaming Guild (MSGG) To Enter GameFi Business

Moonstake today announces the formation of the Moonstake Gaming Guild (MSGG) as the staking provider makes its full-scale entry into the GameFi market.

GameFi is a term combining the words "Game" and "Finance", referring to games where you can earn from playing. Specifically, in-game currency, tokens, characters, and items backed by blockchain technology can be bought and sold by players on crypto asset exchanges and marketplaces. GameFi is a market that has been growing rapidly, led by the "Axie Infinity" GameFi project which has been especially popular in Southeast Asia since 2021. The GameFi domain is expected to exceed $68 billion* and is attracting widespread attention even outside of the crypto asset industry.

GameFi is creating new businesses with its innovative model and Moonstake will help create new jobs by establishing and operating gaming guilds. We will provide gaming know-how and lend strong characters and weapons through the global connections promoted by Moonstake. Moonstake hopes to address one of the major goals of the SDGs, "End Poverty," via the creation of new jobs.

*What is a Gaming Guild?

Gaming Guild is a community for matching investors and practitioners. Investors can purchase NFTs and loan them to practitioners aka game players who use the NFT to play. Investors and practitioners will share the revenue generated by playing. The guild operator matches game players with investors and provides them with the necessary NFT assets, tools, and know-how to share a portion of the revenue earned in the game.

Why are guilds attracting attention?

Token holders, who currently hold crypto assets as investors, provide assets to the guild for players to purchase NFTs for use in their games. The guild then uses those NFTs to allow players to participate in the game. Players, many of whom have never been exposed to crypto assets, are currently generating revenue as the community of GameFi players expands in the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries. In this way, the creation of a new revenue model through GameFi has already been creating numerous new jobs and helping to build players' economic power.

MSGG is currently recruiting game users through the scholarship program of JobTribes, a Play to Earn game that is being developed by Singapore-based GameFi platform DEA.

Moonstake plans to use JobTribes as a foothold to connect to a variety of GameFi projects and will work to create new employment opportunities primarily in Southeast Asia.

Moonstake launched its staking business in 2020 with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, it has developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1.5 Billion, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 10 staking providers globally. Since last March, Moonstake has also entered DeFi with its newly launched DeFi platform, Muse.Finance, which has released a core DeFi product that will be integrated into Moonstake to offer users worldwide Advanced DeFi connectivity.

Mitsuru Tezuka, Founder of Moonstake, says: "We are very pleased to be able to explore new areas of business for Moonstake via the MoonstakeGamingGuild. With so many people still looking for work around the world, GameFi, a new and exciting industry which creates jobs for many people, has always been one of the things I wanted to challenge myself with. I have been fortunate to have a great opportunity to create and operate guilds at JobTribes, and I hope to use this opportunity to discover the various possibilities of GameFi that can synergize with Moonstake to bring even more value to users worldwide."

