Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Herald And World Vision Ukraine Crisis Appeal Reaches $600k Mark

Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 11:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Media and Entertainment

More than $600,000 has already been raised in just five days through the New Zealand Herald and World Vision’s joint Ukraine Crisis Appeal campaign.

The Ukrainian Crisis Appeal, which started last Friday, has provided NZ Herald audiences with heart wrenching stories relating to the catastrophic events in Ukraine and has provided audiences with an outlet to donate in support of the families who have fled the country, desperately seeking refuge.

Former Australian television reporter and World Vision Emergency Communications specialist Brianna Piazza has delivered exclusive coverage from the Ukraine-Romania border. The stories of courage include that of grandmother Iryna who was forced to flee with her son and young grandchildren when bombs started falling from the sky, leaving behind her elderly parents and husband. Or eight year old Ivan and his 10 year old sister Veronika who are staying in a Romanian warehouse with more than 400 other refugees, having fled Ukraine with their mother, leaving their father behind.

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie says the success of the campaign in already raising a significant amount of money is heart-warming, and reflects the generosity of the Herald’s readers.

“The stories we have shared via the NZ Herald and nzherald.co.nz have been incredibly powerful and they have clearly resonated with our audiences, who, like us, have been heartbroken watching the devastation in Ukraine.

“We want to thank each and every one of our readers and viewers who have donated to the Ukrainian Crisis Appeal – thank you so very much for your kindness, generosity and humanity,” says Currie.

Grant Bayldon, National Director, World Vision New Zealand says once again, New Zealanders have shown immense generosity in helping others across the world in their greatest time of need. “NZ Herald readers’ amazing response to the devastating conflict in Ukraine will provide urgent support for refugees who are fleeing for their lives, and deliver vital essentials for children and families affected by the crisis in Ukraine Thank you so much for your incredible support,” he says.

To donate to the NZ Herald and World Vision Ukrainian Crisis Appeal please click here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Media and Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>




Reserve Bank: Reserve Bank Seeks Feedback On Insurance Enforcement And Distress Management
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is seeking feedback on the penalties and enforcement tools available when supervising insurers and on its powers to manage distressed insurers... More>>



Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 