Flight Centre Travel Group Responds To NZ Re-opening To Tourists

Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Flight Centre NZ

Statement:

The team at Flight Centre Travel Group is thrilled to hear the news that tourists will soon return to New Zealand.

We are the outbound segment of a broader travel and tourism ecosystem and for it all to work well, inbound travel is crucial.

Today’s news gives airlines the certainty they need to put more flights on, to and from New Zealand. This is great news for those wishing to travel overseas as it means there will be more flight options, which in turn results in competitive prices.

We do believe the government should consider moving this date two weeks earlier to 1 April, this will capture all of Australia's school holiday dates, which vary per state, and provide a much-needed kickstart for our local tourism operators. This will also ensure airline capacity returns sooner and in time for Kiwis to head over the ditch for our own school holidays.

Flight Centre Travel Group is a global company and we know our colleagues around the world will be pleased to soon be able to sell travel to beautiful Aotearoa once again.

Already we are experiencing high demand from customers who understand that a travel agent's expertise is required to help them navigate the new complexities involved with travel in this pandemic-era.

As travel demand increases week by week, our focus is on recruiting experienced travel consultants to help us open the world to those who want to see, and return to the high-performing sector travel and tourism was pre-Covid.

We would like to thank our customers in advance for their patience as we work hard to respond to the quick travel rebound.

