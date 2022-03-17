Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Holland New Zealand Changes Hands

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 2:08 pm
Press Release: New Holland Publishers

New Holland Publishing Group Chief Executive Fiona Schultz announced today that the group has sold their New Zealand publishing business to Upstart Press Ltd, an Auckland-based independent publisher.


New Holland Publishers has been publishing in NZ for over 20 years and has a successful list of non-fiction titles, from cooking to natural history, travel to pictorial and has built a steady list of bestsellers and backlist titles among them Alison Holst , Peter Janssen and many other incredible writers and stories told by local New Zealand authors.


Fiona Schultz commented “New Holland Publishers Group has always been proud of our New Zealand operation, which has contributed to many best sellers over the years and has built an incredible and solid backlist. I know Upstart Press is the perfect home for our business in New Zealand and our authors and titles are in safe hands with Kevin and his incredible team at Upstart Press”.


Upstart Press was formed in 2013 by former Hachette NZ Managing Director Kevin Chapman and others and has made a name by publishing high profile sports stars such as Richie McCaw, Dan Carter, and Brendon McCullum. Upstart Press also has a successful children’s and fiction list. In addition, Upstart operates a warehouse business which supplies distribution to most of the university presses in the country.


Kevin Chapman commented “I have looked at the New Holland list since my very first contact on returning to the country in 1998. It has always seemed a natural fit for the publishing lists I have been responsible for. So when Fiona agreed to discuss a sale with us I was very pleased, and to have concluded that process with a successful purchase is a great day for Upstart Press. We look forward to getting to know in greater detail the authors and books that are coming to us. Further details on a new imprint name as well as sales and distribution arrangements will be announced soon.”
 

