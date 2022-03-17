Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Telecommunications Remains World Leading: Report

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 6:14 pm
Press Release: NZ Telecommunications Forum - TCF

The Commerce Commission’s annual Telecommunications Monitoring Report, released this morning, reaffirms New Zealand’s role as a world-class telecommunications market.

Broadband use continues to skyrocket following a series of lockdowns in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, uptake of the Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) network of fibre connections has grown to 1.151 million households and mobile networks continue to offer more for less, even as international roaming remains inevitably stalled.

“Customers are flocking to the new services like fibre and fixed wireless at rates not seen anywhere else in the world. The UFB reaches almost 87% of homes in the country – an astonishing figure by global standards – and customers have embraced the fixed wireless revolution with 15% of broadband connections now using this new technology,” says TCF CEO Paul Brislen.

“At the same time the number of copper connections has fallen by almost a third and competition continues to deliver great pricing and affordability for consumers.”

If anything, Brislen says, the industry’s metrics are outstripping the Commission’s reporting.

“It’s worth pointing out that many customers are now on plans that aren’t monitored by the Commission’s broadband marketing regime, or are on plans that outstrip the rest of the world, meaning they aren’t measured in the OECD data.”

The Commission’s reporting doesn’t take into account the new hyper fibre plans in the fixed line market, but also doesn’t include 5G in its monitoring of the mobile sector. And 2Degrees’ pricing is left out of the OECD comparison information, meaning the Commission’s report doesn’t reflect the reality of the New Zealand market.

“Kiwis love our unlimited data plans, yet the reports still heavily focus on those that have caps. Unlimited plans provide certainty around costs and mean we can all work or study from home and enjoy the full range of entertainment options such as streaming and interactive content,” says Brislen.

The Commission plans to review its annual reporting and the TCF encourages the Commission to make sure the report is fit for purpose for the years ahead.

The Commerce Commission’s annual telecommunications report is available here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZ Telecommunications Forum - TCF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


External Reporting Board: New Zealand A Step Closer Towards Climate Reporting
Today, the External Reporting Board has released the second part of the Climate-related Disclosure standards for public consultation. This release focuses on Strategy, and Metrics and Targets... More>>



Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>


Fonterra: Reports Its Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced its 2022 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of NZ$364 million... More>>

Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 