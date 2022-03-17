Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Government Blockchain Association Appoints Sean Kurzweil To Its Board Of Directors

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 6:16 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is pleased to announce the nomination of Sean Kurzweil to its Board of Directors. He will also serve as GBA's CFO.

Mr. Kurzweil is a seasoned executive with a multi-industry experience including financial services, technology and manufacturing, supply chain and operations, and healthcare.

By day, Sean helps lead population health and value-based care efforts for a national medical group providing acute care services to women and children. His expertise spans strategic financial and operational management, virtual health care and telehealth, and data analytics. His work consists of virtual ecosystem building, value-based contracting, and physician and practice management.

As a certified blockchain advisor and an emerging tech advocate, Mr. Kurzweil specializes in blockchain, distributed ledger technology, and crypto asset strategies. He also makes use of his experience in enterprise AI strategy and implementation.

In his consulting role, Mr. Kurzweil's expertise includes: blockchain, telehealth, genomics, value-based contracting, AI, physician and practice management, clinical staffing, clinical innovation, and strategy.

"Sean exemplifies the highest degree of integrity and has demonstrated the character required to shepherd a global organization," says Gerard Dache, Executive Director, GBA.

Sean and his wife are the parents of two little girls. And in addition to all this, he is a Lean Six Sigma black belt.

The GBA is very honored to welcome this innovation champion and financial professional to its Board of Directors.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


External Reporting Board: New Zealand A Step Closer Towards Climate Reporting
Today, the External Reporting Board has released the second part of the Climate-related Disclosure standards for public consultation. This release focuses on Strategy, and Metrics and Targets... More>>



Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>


Fonterra: Reports Its Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced its 2022 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of NZ$364 million... More>>

Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 