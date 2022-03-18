How Does Your Web Hosting Choice Affect SEO Rankings?

The online marketplace is constantly expanding, and businesses want to see their websites at the top of Google search results. In today’s world, SEO is everything, and if a website does not rank on the first page of Google, it is believed that it will go unnoticed.

You can dominate your market once your site shows above competition sites in search engines for terms related to the products and services your company provides. As a result, website owners invest a significant amount of money and time on SEO work and research for their sites.

Websites that run smoothly and quickly are more likely to achieve higher Google search rankings. Fast forward, you can achieve this if you host your site on a high-quality hosting server, such as VPS hosting or a dedicated server.

5 Hosting Factors That Can Affect The SEO Of Your Website

Here’s an explanation of how a bad web host affects your SEO rankings and why choosing a reputable host is critical!

Factor #1: Slow Website Speed

If you choose a low-cost web hosting provider, your website may load slowly for visitors. Aside from creating terrible client experiences, a slow site will be penalized by search engines, causing your rankings in results to fall.

A good web host will have a solid networking architecture and not host too many sites on the same servers, allowing your website to sprint.

Factor #2: Failures in Database Connections

If you’ve ever tried to visit a website and received an “Internal Server Error” or “Database Connection Failed” warning, it means the site is having trouble accessing the files required to display content to you. It could be a configuration problem, but it’s usually caused by too many individuals accessing a database simultaneously.

This might happen when a social media article or video goes viral, and thousands of people try to see it simultaneously. Good hosting has measures to prevent servers from becoming overloaded - files are cached on alternate servers, and popular sites can be offloaded to reduce the amount of database access.

Factor #3: Shared Hosting

Shared hosting may appear to be the most cost-effective option, but keep in mind that cheap goods are rarely good. Because you compromise hosting quality, a shared host allows you to host several websites on a shared server.

Google does not appreciate websites hosted on a shared server since it violates SEO principles. Furthermore, the most significant downside of shared hosting is spamming. These low-cost hosting services serve everybody, even spammers.

This inappropriate neighborhood directly impacts the website’s rating and authority. Furthermore, shared hosting does not give you speed, dependability, or scalability. Still, the most significant disadvantage of shared hosting is the absence of security, resulting in data theft or compromising your website.

Factor #4: Server Downtime

If your website routinely experiences web server outages, this is the first symptom of an untrustworthy web host. Downtime harms a website’s general performance and hurts its SERP and SEO.

Imagine the following: a website is unavailable and does not appear in search results. So, what occurs when a search engine receives a query for a website’s relevant content? The search engine will not locate that website, and the error will harm the website’s SEO. Furthermore, it raises the bounce rate of that website, which directly impacts its authority.

Factor #5: Incorrect TLD

TLDs (top-level domains) are the parts of the domain that come after the dot (e.g., .com, .net, .org.) Despite efforts to popularize other TLDs such as .co, most consumers still expect your website to have a .com TLD. Using different TLDs makes your website more difficult to remember and may result in a loss of traffic.

TLDs have an impact on Google search engine ranks, but not significantly. The TLD of a site is simply one of the hundreds of ranking indicators used by Google to rank websites, but adopting a.com TLD will improve your SEO efforts because the name of your website is more memorable, making it easier for users to share with others.

5 Things to Look for In An SEO-Friendly Hosting

If you want to avoid server issues and page timeouts – and keep users from returning to Google – you need a reliable web host. Here is five crucial characteristics of an SEO-friendly web hosting firm.

Server Location - Ideally, you want that data center to be as close to the majority of your site’s users as possible. The greater the distance between your server and your site, the longer it may take for your site to load.

High Uptime Guarantee - The percentage of time your site is online and accessible is referred to as uptime. The higher your uptime, the less likely it is that users will visit your site only to discover it is down, driving them back to search engines and potentially jeopardizing your rankings.

Technology - Most web hosts support popular apps, such as WordPress, Magento, Joomla, Drupal, Zen Cart, etc. However, check again if you use Ruby on Rails, MongoDB, or other more complex platforms.

Responsive Support Team - A decent host would provide free 24/7 support. Check the operation hours of your possible host’s support team and how you’ll be able to contact them.

Good Reviews - Reviews can provide a wealth of helpful information. Look for hosts who repeatedly feature on Top Web Hosts lists, and read the reviews to ensure that the hosting package you’re considering will provide you with what you require.

SEO-Friendly Hosting is a Must in 2022

Performing good SEO is of utmost importance to the success of an online business, but don’t overlook the effect web hosting has on your search engine rankings. A site that loads slowly, has frequent downtimes or shares hosting services with known spammers will certainly appear lower in search engine results than it could do.

You will always face a trade-off between price and quality. Still, ensure you find the right balance, and don’t be afraid to spend more on SEO hosting when it’s for the greater good!

