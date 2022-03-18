Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Russell McVeagh Named NZ Law Firm Of The Year At Pan-Asia Awards

Friday, 18 March 2022, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Russell McVeagh


Leading law firm Russell McVeagh has been recognised as the top law firm in the country. The firm was awarded the 'National Law Firm of the Year: New Zealand' title at the prestigious IFLR Asia-Pacific Awards 2022 at last night's online awards ceremony.

Russell McVeagh CEO Jo Avenell said, "We're extremely proud of this recognition which reflects the dedication of our immensely talented team who work on some of the most complex and challenging projects in Aotearoa alongside our clients to help them achieve their goals.

"We would like to thank our clients for the opportunity to work on some world-firsts, including our team's work with KiwiRail, led by partners John Powell and Mei Fern Johnson, which achieved the first ship financing to be CBI certified, and was included as a finalist in the Project Finance Deal of the Year category for the Asia-Pacific region."

The firm's track-record on the most innovative transactions across M&A, Debt and Project Financing, as well as key advisory roles on ground-breaking projects in the New Zealand market was highlighted, with some of these in the last year including:

The IFLR Asia Pacific Awards recognise firms who have demonstrated legal innovation on cross-border deals, new legal structures, have overcome new regulatory hurdles and regional firsts that adapt existing technology to local regulation.

The firm would like to congratulate all of the winners and finalists of these awards, which you can read more about and view the full list of winners here.

