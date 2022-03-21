Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Eastern Suburbs Beachfront Residential Landholding On The Market In One Parcel For The First Time Since The 1940s

Monday, 21 March 2022, 9:47 am
Press Release: Bayleys

One of the largest waterfront residential landholdings in Auckland – suitable for a wide variety of development scenarios – has been placed on the market for sale.

The substantial 6,604-square metre beachside block is located at Karaka Bay in the Auckland seaside suburb of St Heliers, and comprises six adjoining properties with some 105-metres of private sandy beach frontage.

With a north facing aspect, the unrivalled location has spectacular views over the Waitemata Harbour, Browns Island just a couple of kilometres offshore, Rangitoto to the north-west and Musick Point to the immediate east with views of the Coromandel Peninsula beyond.

The owner has spent 35-years accumulating the adjoining properties around his home – ironically amalgamating this substantial landholding into its original format before the area was subdivided in the 1940s.

The combined block of neighbouring Karaka Bay residential properties for sale encompasses:

· 15 Peacock Street – 1,538-square metres of land with a 2-bedroom simple home

· 17 Peacock Street – 903-square metres of land with a 5-bedroom good quality home

· 19 Peacock Street – 1,105-square metres of land with a 5-bedroom substantial home

· 23 Peacock Street – 1,012-square metres of bare land

· 25 Peacock Street – 1,085-square metres of bare land

and

· 27 Peacock Street – 961-square metres with a 1-bedroom simple home and garage.

Karaka Bay is one Auckland’s best kept beach secrets– much less known than its nearby neighbours of St Heliers and Kohimarama.

The unique landholding at 15-27 Peacock Street in Karaka Bay is now being jointly marketed for sale by expressions of interest through Bayleys Real Estate, and CBRE, with the sales process closing at 4pm on Thursday April 21.

Bayleys Real Estate salesperson John Greenwood said four of the individual sites within the combined block had homes on them, while the other two sections have abandoned buildings on them.

“With 105 metres of beach frontage, the Peacock Street block has the widest waterfront access of any property in the eastern suburbs…. and we believe within the metropolitan city area.” said Greenwood.

“As a result, the property offers an incredible range of development options for any new owner – with a multitude of potential configurations open to them… ranging from the establishment of one, two or three ‘super homes’ through to intensification of the site.

“This is a ‘once in a generation’ opportunity – a lifestyle block landholding in suburban Auckland, with absolute beachfront.”

CBRE Senior Director John Holmes said the site benefitted from a 20-metre paper road along the beachfront, along with topography which could, subject to council consents, enable the construction of a high-end multi-level residential apartment dwellings… all with outstanding unobstructed water views and their own totally private beach access.

“Given the advantageous shape and gradient of the greater site, there is the potential for a significant apartment project or a boutique retirement living complex,” he said.

Peaceful Peacock Street is populated with numerous prestigious family homes on substantial private sections with mature gardens, and swimming pools.

The street is located directly opposite the expansive green spaces of council owned and maintained Churchill Park which has mature bush and woodlands, along with a myriad of established walking and cycling tracks over its gently rolling farm-like landscape. Glendowie Bowling Club, Yacht Club and Tennis Club are all nearby.

“There are so many features that set this unique landholding apart,” said Holmes.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


External Reporting Board: New Zealand A Step Closer Towards Climate Reporting
Today, the External Reporting Board has released the second part of the Climate-related Disclosure standards for public consultation. This release focuses on Strategy, and Metrics and Targets... More>>



Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>


Fonterra: Reports Its Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced its 2022 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of NZ$364 million... More>>

Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 