Eastern Suburbs Beachfront Residential Landholding On The Market In One Parcel For The First Time Since The 1940s

One of the largest waterfront residential landholdings in Auckland – suitable for a wide variety of development scenarios – has been placed on the market for sale.

The substantial 6,604-square metre beachside block is located at Karaka Bay in the Auckland seaside suburb of St Heliers, and comprises six adjoining properties with some 105-metres of private sandy beach frontage.

With a north facing aspect, the unrivalled location has spectacular views over the Waitemata Harbour, Browns Island just a couple of kilometres offshore, Rangitoto to the north-west and Musick Point to the immediate east with views of the Coromandel Peninsula beyond.

The owner has spent 35-years accumulating the adjoining properties around his home – ironically amalgamating this substantial landholding into its original format before the area was subdivided in the 1940s.

The combined block of neighbouring Karaka Bay residential properties for sale encompasses:

· 15 Peacock Street – 1,538-square metres of land with a 2-bedroom simple home

· 17 Peacock Street – 903-square metres of land with a 5-bedroom good quality home

· 19 Peacock Street – 1,105-square metres of land with a 5-bedroom substantial home

· 23 Peacock Street – 1,012-square metres of bare land

· 25 Peacock Street – 1,085-square metres of bare land

and

· 27 Peacock Street – 961-square metres with a 1-bedroom simple home and garage.

Karaka Bay is one Auckland’s best kept beach secrets– much less known than its nearby neighbours of St Heliers and Kohimarama.

The unique landholding at 15-27 Peacock Street in Karaka Bay is now being jointly marketed for sale by expressions of interest through Bayleys Real Estate, and CBRE, with the sales process closing at 4pm on Thursday April 21.

Bayleys Real Estate salesperson John Greenwood said four of the individual sites within the combined block had homes on them, while the other two sections have abandoned buildings on them.

“With 105 metres of beach frontage, the Peacock Street block has the widest waterfront access of any property in the eastern suburbs…. and we believe within the metropolitan city area.” said Greenwood.

“As a result, the property offers an incredible range of development options for any new owner – with a multitude of potential configurations open to them… ranging from the establishment of one, two or three ‘super homes’ through to intensification of the site.

“This is a ‘once in a generation’ opportunity – a lifestyle block landholding in suburban Auckland, with absolute beachfront.”

CBRE Senior Director John Holmes said the site benefitted from a 20-metre paper road along the beachfront, along with topography which could, subject to council consents, enable the construction of a high-end multi-level residential apartment dwellings… all with outstanding unobstructed water views and their own totally private beach access.

“Given the advantageous shape and gradient of the greater site, there is the potential for a significant apartment project or a boutique retirement living complex,” he said.

Peaceful Peacock Street is populated with numerous prestigious family homes on substantial private sections with mature gardens, and swimming pools.

The street is located directly opposite the expansive green spaces of council owned and maintained Churchill Park which has mature bush and woodlands, along with a myriad of established walking and cycling tracks over its gently rolling farm-like landscape. Glendowie Bowling Club, Yacht Club and Tennis Club are all nearby.

“There are so many features that set this unique landholding apart,” said Holmes.

