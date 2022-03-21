Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Matū Iramoe Share Price Increases As Next Raise Kicks Off

Monday, 21 March 2022, 12:20 pm
Press Release: Matu

Matū Iramoe today announced a 3% increase in share price since November 2021, reflecting the holding value the deep tech venture capital fund has in its 13 portfolio companies.

The announcement comes as the fund opens the doors for a second retail investor raise on Catalist, scheduled to run until 4 April.

Having raised close to $580,000 from their IPO in November 2021, Matū is now seeking to raise up to $500,000 to further invest in Aotearoa New Zealand’s globally scalable, IP-rich, science and deep tech innovations.

Ken Erskine, a Matū Iramoe Director, says the retail raise offers a unique opportunity for Kiwis to buy into the rapidly growing deep tech sector.

“While we can raise capital from wholesale investors, we want to provide an opportunity for all of Aotearoa New Zealand to join us on the journey,” he says.

“Raising through Catalist enables retail investors to participate, which means the vast majority of New Zealanders are eligible to invest.”

Matū’s latest investment, RosterLab, increases the Group’s portfolio to 13 companies who operate in the bio-tech, agri-tech, robotics, and medi-tech sectors, including Mekonos, Alimetry, PowerOn, and Ligar.

RosterLab is a software company that offers an automatic rostering platform to a variety of high-intensity sectors, including healthcare providers, is the latest addition to Matū’s diverse portfolio.

Matū has deployed $4.11 million capital since 2019, delivering an unrealised return of over 87%.

Erskine says prospects for further appreciation in existing investments remains strong and the fund has an extensive pipeline of scientific and deep tech innovations to place capital investment into.

“Aotearoa New Zealand has a highly productive and creative scientific, engineering and technology community. Through our unique networks, relationships, and access across New Zealand’s sources of science, we review over 250 investment opportunities each year.

“We choose to invest in those with verified ideas and defendable intellectual property that offer significant global opportunity, and to which Matū can make a material difference,” Erskine says.

Matū Iramoe’s retail raise is now live on Catalist at www.matu.co.nz/catalist and is available to retail investors and wholesale investors.

