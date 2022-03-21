The Insides Company & MM Surgical Announce Slovenian Distribution Agreement

The Insides Company is pleased to announce the appointment of MM Surgical as the exclusive distributor of The Insides Company's chyme reinfusion solutions in Slovenia.

The Insides Company’s award-winning flagship product, The Insides™ System, is a patient managed therapy that enables restoration of intestinal continuity, allowing patients to recommence oral feeding and significantly improve clinical outcomes.

Garth Sutherland, CEO of The Insides Company, said, "The Insides Company are proud to partner with MM Surgical, a highly reputable distribution partner who share our goal for delivering innovative technologies for patients with intestinal failure."

About MM Surgical

MM Surgical d.o.o. is a Slovenian company with over 20 years of experience in sales, marketing and education of high-quality medical products in the field of surgery, wound care, aesthetic surgery, diagnostics, disinfection technology and veterinary medicine.

The company's mission is to ensure a healthy and quality life for people and patients by using safe, high-quality and innovative medical products. At the same time, we want to meet all customer's needs and strengthen long-term cooperation with suppliers and customers.

About The Insides Company

The Insides Company is a leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built chyme reinfusion solutions for patients with intestinal failure. The company's devices demonstrate significant improvements in clinical and economic outcomes for patients requiring intestinal rehabilitation.

