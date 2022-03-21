The Insides Co Announces NICE Medtech Innovation Briefing (MIB) For The Insides™ System For Severe Intestinal Failure

The Insides Company is pleased to announce that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has released Medtech Innovation Briefing 286 (MIB286), titled “The Insides System for managing intestinal failure”.

MIB286 is available at https://www.nice.org.uk/advice/mib286

MIB286 describes the innovative aspects of The Insides System as being a chyme reinfusion system which is designed to help people with high-output fistulas or stomas, by returning their intestinal fluid lost from the fistula or stoma back into the distal gut.

It notes that The Insides System could be used in addition to parenteral nutrition in managing some patients with acute severe (type 2) intestinal failure, and that people had reduced stoma losses and reduced the use of anti-diarrhoeal medications.

Garth Sutherland, CEO of The Insides Company, said, "The Insides Company is very grateful to NICE and the team of expert clinicians who generated this advice. The briefing represents an important milestone in our company’s efforts to make chyme reinfusion available to patients with acute intestinal disease who can benefit from it as a key treatment option".

About NICE MedTech Innovation Briefings

Medtech Innovation Briefings are advice provided by England’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and are designed to support NHS and social care commissioners and staff who are considering using new medical devices and

other medical or diagnostic technologies.

About The Insides Company

The Insides Company is a leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built chyme reinfusion solutions for patients with intestinal failure. The company's devices demonstrate significant improvements in clinical and economic outcomes for patients requiring intestinal rehabilitation.

© Scoop Media

