Greenfern NZ’s First Medicinal Cannabis B Corp Company

Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 9:30 am
Press Release: Greenfern Industries

Greenfern Industries is the first New Zealand medicinal cannabis company to be awarded B Corp certification gaining an overall finalised score of 86.8.

The company is one of just 83 other Kiwi B Corp businesses, including EcoStore, Cooperative Bank, KiwiBank, Kathmandu, and Synlait.

Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. They are companies that make decisions to create a positive impact for their workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment.

Greenfern managing director Dan Casey said B Corp certification was something the company had been working towards for the past three years.

“Greenfern’s values are very much aligned with B Corp philosophies - our non-negotiable pillars of operating sustainably with people and the environment are in the forefront of our mind.”

Greenfern operates its medicinal cannabis facility using a unique aeroponics system that is less reliant on water. Their facility is powered using renewable energy from the company’s own hydroelectric power station located nearby on the banks of the Waingongoro River in Normanby, Taranaki.

The medicinal cannabis industry has quite a large environmental and carbon footprint due to high energy inputs. Greenfern is aiming to be a world-leading example of sustainability in the industry and to help set the standard for environmentally friendly cannabis and hemp production.

Its B Corp certification comes less than a year after Greenfern was named New Zealand’s first Toitū net carbonzero-certified medicinal cannabis and industrial hemp company.

“We’re incredibly proud of both certifications as they illustrate our constant drive to be New Zealand’s most environmentally friendly medicinal cannabis company and to set an example in sustainable and carbon-neutral production for the industry in New Zealand,” Casey said.

