Raise A Flag To Raise Funds For Ukraine Current Situation

Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 10:28 am
Press Release: Crown Agents

Since the morning of 24th February 2022 when Russia launched a large-scale invasion into Ukraine, over 2,000 people have been killed, 4.9 million people have been forcibly displaced including 3 million who have fled as refugees. As the crisis continues, Ukraine’s Ministry of Health has approached Crown Agents asking for urgent assistance.

Medical infrastructure has been severely damaged and constant power outages continue to threaten critical hospital services. The country’s vital medical supplies are running low. Numerous attacks on health facilities, workers and ambulances have been confirmed so far in Ukraine, resulting in 12 deaths and 34 injuries, according to WHO data on Friday.

The Ministry’s request is for 200,000 individual first aid kits to help stop people bleeding out from shrapnel wounds, 50,000 armoured vests and helmets for doctors and nurses treating people on the streets, and search and rescue equipment to help locate civilians stuck under rubble following the Russian military airstrikes.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

Crown Agents have sourced the much needed first aid kits for the Ukraine Ministry of Health. But, they urgently need the public’s help to secure the remaining supplies with a goal to urgently raise 5 million pounds.

Says Lance Vining: “Supporting Ukraine requires more than just words posted to social media. At www.flagsforukraine.com you can show your support by sharing the flag of your country rendered in the iconic blue and yellow of Ukraine, and in exchange make a vitally needed donation.”

Says Ian Malcomson, Crown Agents: “Crown Agents is the not-for-profit international development organisation that has been supplying medicines and medical equipment to Ukraine for 25 years, directly embedded in the Ministry of Health for 5 years. Our team in Ukraine, whom we are working with to deliver those vital supplies, have simply been incredible. By raising your flag on social media, you can help raise funds that will directly aid millions of civilians in Ukraine who are fighting for their lives."

Says Maria Devereux: “Whoever you are, wherever you’re from, if you stand with the people of Ukraine in their resistance against the invasion, then today: you are Ukrainian. We are grateful for any money you can donate to help the Ukrainian people.

Thanks Gary Du Toit, Lee Darby, Benefitz NZ, Toni Steiner and Chrissy Payne OMD Media, Shout Media, Phantom Billstickers, LUMO Digital Outdoor, JC Decaux, MediaWorks, oOh! Media and Colenso BBDO for their support.

