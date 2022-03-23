Auckland Airport Breaks Ground On New Zealand’s First Purpose-built Fashion Outlet Centre

Auckland Airport is laying the foundation for a major new retail development on the airport precinct, with earthworks now underway for the construction of the country’s largest purpose-built fashion outlet centre.

The $200 million-plus development will span about 25,000m2 of retail space, offering a mix of sought-after premium and designer brands including international brands not readily available in New Zealand, most of which will be offered at discounted prices.

With 20 pieces of heavy machinery currently on site, the southern end of the former Aviation Golf Club (holes 11-17) is being prepared for construction of the building platform, along with the installation of roads, 1400 carparks and utility services.

“This is a major milestone for a project that we’ve been dreaming about for some time at Auckland Airport and we’re thrilled to see earthworks get well underway,” said Mark Thomson, Auckland Airport’s General Manager Property and Commercial.

“Outlet centres are no longer places for fashion retailers to get rid of excess or factory seconds – they have evolved into leading shopping destinations in their own right.

“Our vision is to create a landmark outlet shopping centre at Auckland Airport, offering a unique retail and dining experience and mix of high quality international brands to visitors, with the bonus of easy transport connections right on its doorstep,” he said.

Situated in a prime location on the north-eastern side of the airport precinct, the outlet centre will be underpinned by sustainable design principles, with Auckland Airport targeting Green Star design and build.

Mr Thomson said the centre will create more than 500 jobs across 100-plus stores, including a high quality food and beverage precinct, making it an attractive destination in its own right. Expected to open its doors for the first time in 2024, there will be cafes and restaurants, including a large outdoor seating area with views over a park-like setting, mangroves and an inlet of the Manukau Harbour.

“Outlet centres that are located near airports overseas have proven to be an extremely robust retail asset class,” Mr Thomson said.

“Auckland Airport is New Zealand’s gateway and with the international border about to reopen, we are confident the development is going to provide an exciting addition to the airport traveller experience in the years to come.”

The Colliers Retail Team have been appointed to lease the development. Colliers Chief Executive Mark Synnott said the response from the market had been extremely strong, with leasing interest from brands looking for purpose built outlet centre developments that will deliver on quality curated space.

“There’s nothing like it in New Zealand and it’s the type of premium development centre that international brands are looking for,” said Mr Synnott.

“Outlet centres are really well established overseas near airports, and one of the key attractions is accessibility and ease of parking. Most Aucklanders can reach the airport within 30 minutes and everyone knows where it is, something that is very appealing to brands that cater for the outlet shopping market.”

Over the past two years, Auckland Airport has carried out a major upgrade of its core roading network while traveller numbers are lower, investing $160 million in roads around the precinct to prioritise public transport and enable smooth journeys for people heading to and from the terminals.

