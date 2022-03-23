Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Next Phase Of Managing Covid For Business

Wednesday, 23 March 2022, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Business New Zealand

Changes to New Zealand’s Omicron response including gathering limits and dropping vaccine mandates for most workplaces is welcome progress, BusinessNZ says.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says vaccine mandates have done their job, allowing us to reach a 95 percent vaccination rate, "But with the strain Omicron has put on the workforce, it’s time to start reintegrating workers."

"Businesses are capable of making decisions to manage the risk of Covid in their workplaces and have the tools they need to keep their staff and customers safe.

"These tools include vaccination, testing, boosters and ventilation, on top of rigorous personal hygiene practices."

Mr. Hope says dropping vaccine pass requirements, no longer asking people to scan in at the door and more should start to give people confidence in returning to normality.

"But while easing restrictions is a move in the right direction, it’s worth pointing out some sectors remain constrained. Government advice going forward needs to be crystal clear on requirements as to when we can expect to move to the Orange setting, under the Covid Protection Framework.

"Any advice from MBIE around vaccination mandates should ensure any small and medium businesses understand what they can and can’t legally enforce, so they don’t find themselves in employment court."

